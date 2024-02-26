Menendez tries to discredit search warrants used to get evidence in his corruption case

With procedural deadlines looming, the defense team for Sen. Bob Menendez has been pushing hard to discredit the search warrants that prosecutors obtained as well as calling for a schedule for pretrial disclosures.

Menendez is set to stand trial in May on federal charges of corruption, bribery and acting as a foreign agent along with his wife, Nadine Arslanian Menendez, and three New Jersey businessmen: Fred Daibes, Wael Hana and Jose Uribe.

While the trial date is still more than two months away, there has been plenty of legal jockeying by both Menendez’s team and prosecutors.

The federal indictment alleges that between 2018 and 2022, Menendez and his wife “engaged in a corrupt relationship" with the three New Jersey businessmen, also charged, who paid hundreds of thousands of dollars in bribes in exchange for Menendez using his “power and influence to protect, to enrich those businessmen and to benefit the government of Egypt.” Bribes allegedly included cash, gold bars, payments toward a home mortgage, compensation for a low- or no-show job and a Mercedes-Benz.

Prosecutors also allege Menendez accepted gifts, including race car tickets, from Qatar, and bribes from Daibes, a prominent North Jersey real estate developer, to help persuade an investment company with ties to the Qatari government to invest in a Daibes property.

Menendez denies the charges.

Here’s a look at recent court filings in the case.

Motion to suppress

Attorneys for Menendez filed a reply memorandum in support his previous motion to suppress evidence that prosecutors obtained from a search warrant. Prosecutors have already filed in opposition to that request.

According to Menendez’s latest filing, the warrants were granted only after federal agents “mischaracterized” a recorded conversation about the alleged bribery scheme and “omitted critical information” that undermined the connection between the senator and Hana.

“The government’s responses betray fundamental problems with the search warrant application,” the filing says. It argues that that a federal agent involved in the investigation had been present for one of the interviews where the alleged bribery scheme was denied before the warrant was issued, but that was not mentioned in the warrant paperwork.

Defense counsel argued that the recorded conversation was mischaracterized to establish probable cause and that prosecutors showed a “reckless disregard for the truth.”

Redacted affidavit

The affidavit of Special Agent Mary Jo Corkey at the center of the warrant discussion was also filed, though the information within that document is not available to the public.

All but a few footnotes of the 252-page document were completely redacted. The affidavit was used to get the warrant for stored electronic communications and is subject to a protective order, meaning it's available to the attorneys only.

Pretrial disclosure

Menendez’s legal team requested that the court set a schedule for pretrial disclosures, including prosecutors' exhibits and other documents, after the government said the disclosures will be made two weeks before the start of the trial.

“In a complex case such as this one, which involves a five-year investigation, likely dozens of trial witnesses, and allegations that span the globe, it is hard to conceive of a less appropriate — and less fair — schedule for these disclosures,” Menendez's lawyers argued.

Menendez's lawyers propose the documents be produced on March 8 — eight weeks before the start of the trial.

The senator's legal team argued the only reason to withhold witness statements is to gain an unfair advantage at trial. “The government’s proposed disclosure schedule would reflect the most government-friendly pretrial schedule implemented in recent history in a case involving an anticipated multi-month trial," they wrote.

"It would disable the defense’s ability to prepare for trial, and very well may necessitate an adjournment if and when the voluminous exhibits, and ... materials (likely thousands of pages) are actually disclosed,” they argued.

United States Attorney Damian Williams called Menendez's motion "premature" and asked the judge to deny them.

The suggestion to move the timeline up also ignored the fact the Menendez attorneys' have stated "repeatedly" and in writing that he is planning to seek an interlocutory appeal — which occurs when a ruling is appealed while other aspects of the case are still proceeding — which could "substantially" delay the trial.

"Yet the defendant, who has not produced any reciprocal discovery — or even provided a date by when he will do so — proposes that he receive all ... government exhibits, in just over two weeks, but not produce any of his own exhibits until April 29," Williams argued.

More details on Nadine

New details About Nadine Menendez emerged when the state responded to Menendez and Hana's motion to suppress evidence and affidavits.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Nadine Menendez, wife of Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

Hana allegedly received a $150,000 payment in exchange for the senator's help resolving criminal charges of insurance fraud for an unnamed American man. With that money, Hana was supposed to arrange for Nadine Menendez to receive an engagement ring and a car.

"Bribery need not and often does not involve otherwise prohibited actions or changes in the public official’s positions; it in many instances consists of an agreement to perform or to continue to perform a facially legitimate action in exchange for payment, and is appropriately forbidden regardless," the prosecution wrote in their argument.

The documents also alleged that besides gold bars and envelopes of cash, one of the bribe payments included new carpeting in Nadine Menendez's basement that Hana provided.

Manhattan, NY — October 18, 2023 -- Wael Hana, involved in the bribery case involving Senator Robert Menendez enters the Federal Courthouse in lower Manhattan for a hearing on corruption charges.

The ring became a contentious issue between Hana and Nadine Menendez when it is alleged instead of providing a ring of at least $35,000, it was only $12,000 and Menendez's felt "swindled."

Hana "was about to ruin things with Bob. Bob who is starting to listen to us, and starting to trust us about the Muslim Brotherhood," a confidential source is heard saying on a recording. The source elaborated that exposing this information “to Egypt” would convince them that Hana “ruined the biggest relationship with one in the senate by swindling him.”

This article originally appeared on NorthJersey.com: Menendez discredits search warrants in his corruption case