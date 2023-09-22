Menendez, wife indicted on federal bribery charges

An indictment against Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) on bribery charges is set to be unsealed later Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office in the Southern District of New York.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, are charged with bribery offenses, accused of a “corrupt relationship” with three New Jersey businessmen, the office said in a tweet. A press briefing is scheduled for 11 a.m. to announce the charges.

Menendez chairs the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

DEVELOPING…

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to The Hill.