Menendez won’t attend classified Israel briefing after federal charges

After prosecutors charged him with acting as a foreign agent last week, Sen. Bob Menendez (D-N.J.) will not attend Wednesday’s planned classified briefing for all senators on the situation in the Gaza Strip, where Israel is at war with Hamas.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.) made the announcement Tuesday.

“He’s not going to attend the briefing tomorrow,” Schumer, who traveled to Israel over the weekend, told reporters. “I’ve had private conversations, I don’t get involved in what happens in them, in this kind of thing.”

“He’s not attending,” he added.

The news comes only days after prosecutors in New York charged Menendez with a superseding indictment for allegedly acting as a foreign agent for the Egyptian government. The New Jersey Democrat has maintained his innocence and says he has no intention to step down from his seat.

Late last month, prosecutors accused Menendez of accepting bribes to help three New Jersey businessmen and benefit the Egyptian government.

Part of the bribes came in the form of gold bars, cash, a luxury vehicle and mortgage payments, among other things, according to the indictment.

Wednesday’s classified briefing will feature Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, Secretary of State Lloyd Austin and Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman CQ Brown Jr.

