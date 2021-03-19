Meng Wanzhou's lawyer accuses Canadian border officer of fabricating testimony about phone passcodes

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Ian Young in Vancouver
·4 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Meng Wanzhou's lawyer has accused a Canadian border agent of falsifying testimony about how the Huawei Technologies executive's phone passwords ended up in the hands of Canadian police.

Canada Border Services Agency officer Scott Kirkland had told Meng's extradition hearing in October that his handwritten note with the passcodes was accidentally turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police, in a pile of other documents, after Meng was arrested at Vancouver's airport on December 1, 2018.

Handing over the passcodes breached privacy laws and was a "heart-wrenching" mistake, Kirkland testified.

Get the latest insights and analysis from our Global Impact newsletter on the big stories originating in China.

But this was a "complete fabrication", Tony Paisana, a lawyer for Meng, said at the hearing on Thursday, as he pressed the case that it had been part of an illegal and covert effort to gather evidence against Meng on behalf of the US Federal Bureau of Investigation.

Paisana noted that the supposed mistake had not been documented anywhere by the CBSA: "The inescapable conclusion to draw ... is that BSO [Border Services Officer] Kirkland shared those passcodes not by error or by accident but on purpose."

"Kirkland has been untruthful to you," he told Associate Chief Justice Heather Holmes, in the Supreme Court of British Columbia.

The handwritten note of Meng Wanzhou's phone passcodes provided by Canadian border officer Scott Kirkland to Canadian police on the day of her arrest, in breach of privacy laws. Photo: Supreme Court of British Columbia alt=The handwritten note of Meng Wanzhou's phone passcodes provided by Canadian border officer Scott Kirkland to Canadian police on the day of her arrest, in breach of privacy laws. Photo: Supreme Court of British Columbia

Meng's lawyers contend that Canadian police and border officers unlawfully colluded with the FBI to gather evidence against Meng, in an abuse of process that violated her rights.

The violations, they say, included the border agents' seizure of Meng's electronic devices; compelling her to turn over their passcodes; and questioning her about Huawei's activities that related to US fraud charges against her.

The information obtained during border procedures at the airport, in the hours before Meng's arrest, was then shared with police and others in violation of the policies and laws that govern the Canada Border Services Agency, her lawyers argue.

Canadian government lawyers, representing US interests in the case, said in a written submission that the border officers had a legitimate interest in conducting the examination, amid concerns about Canadian national security and possible criminality by Meng.

Holmes suggested that the border officers' questioning of Meng about Huawei's activities had been cursory. "It's not exactly a grilling examination," she told Paisana, and had their goal been to gather evidence for the FBI, they could have done a much better job.

Paisana responded that "the fact that they didn't do a great job of violating her rights does not mean they did not violate her rights".

The arguments came during an important phase of Meng's two-year fight to avoid extradition to the US to face fraud charges. The US Justice Department has indicted Meng, Huawei's chief financial officer, on charges that she lied to HSBC about Huawei's business dealings in Iran, thus putting the bank at risk of breaching US sanctions on Tehran.

Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP alt=Meng Wanzhou leaves her home in Vancouver on Thursday. Photo: AP

The US wants Meng to face trial in New York. She denies the charges.

Her lawyers are calling for Meng - a daughter of Huawei founder Ren Zhengfei - to be released because of the alleged abuses of process. They also say that the US has no jurisdiction over Meng's activities at the heart of the case, which took place during a 2013 presentation in Hong Kong.

On Wednesday, Paisana said that Canadian officers showed a "flagrant disregard" for Meng's rights, then staged a cover-up to obscure their behaviour.

This phase of hearings will continue to April 1, as the extradition battle nears its end game. A final stage of arguments and a committal hearing are scheduled for April 26 to May 14, after which Holmes will decide whether to free Meng or approve her being sent to the US for trial.

But the final decision on whether to extradite her will be up to Canada's justice minister, and appeals could drag out the process for years.

Meng's treatment has roiled China's relations with Canada and the US, with Beijing repeatedly calling for her release. Two Canadians, Michael Spavor and Michael Kovrig, were detained in China in the days following Meng's arrest; they are accused of espionage and will go on trial on Friday and Monday respectively.

Canada considers their arrests retaliatory and that both men are victims of arbitrary detention.

This article originally appeared in the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the most authoritative voice reporting on China and Asia for more than a century. For more SCMP stories, please explore the SCMP app or visit the SCMP's Facebook and Twitter pages. Copyright © 2021 South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Copyright (c) 2021. South China Morning Post Publishers Ltd. All rights reserved.

Recommended Stories

  • Africa's week in pictures: 12-18 March 2021

    A selection of the week's best photos from across the continent.

  • UK government borrowing hits February record as virus impact continues

    The government borrowed £19.1bn last month, the highest figure for February since records began.

  • Atlanta shooter could face the death penalty

    Robert Aaron Long has been charged with eight counts of murder and one count of aggravated assault

  • Potential looms for Derek Chauvin trial to be relocated or postponed

    Twelve jurors have been seated in the murder trial of Derek Chauvin as the potential for the proceeding to be postponed or relocated because of last week's record $27 million settlement between the City of Minneapolis and George Floyd's family looms overhead. However, some legal scholars and lawyers said they don't expect Hennepin County District Judge Peter Cahill to grant defense attorney ...

  • SLS: Successful test for world's most powerful rocket

    Engineers have carried out a major engine test of Nasa's Space Launch System.

  • Biden team shuts down bizarre Putin suggestion of live debate over ‘killer’ comments: ‘He’s quite busy’

    Putin shrugs off ‘killer’ remark from Biden saying ‘it takes one to know one’

  • Garment workers in Myanmar fight for democracy, livelihoods

    Tin Tin Wei used to toil 11 hours a day, six days week sewing jackets at a factory in Myanmar. Tin Tin Wei, 26, is an organizer for the Federation of Garment Workers in Myanmar, one of the largest clothing unions in the country. “If we go back to work and if we work for the system, our future is in the darkness and we will lose our labor rights and even our human rights,” said Tin Tin Wei, who has been a clothing factory worker since age 13.

  • France's Macron admonishes Iran amid slow progress on nuclear talks

    French President Emmanuel Macron accused Iran on Thursday of continuing to violate a 2015 nuclear deal with world powers, and said Tehran should act responsibly. France, along with Britain, Germany and the European Union, is trying to bring the United States and Iran to the table for informal talks that would be a first step to reviving the 2015 deal, which lifted international sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs to its nuclear programme. "Iran must stop aggravating a serious nuclear situation with an accumulation of violations of the Vienna accord," Macron said alongside President Reuven Rivlin of Israel, an arch foe of Iran in the Middle East region.

  • China Ramps Up Farm Imports to Cover Domestic Food Shortages

    (Bloomberg) -- China, the world’s biggest importer of farm commodities, ramped up purchases in the first two months of this year to plug growing local shortages and to keep food prices under control.The country shipped in almost 5 million tons of corn in January and February, more than five times the amount unloaded a year earlier, according to customs Thursday. That included an all-time monthly high of 3 million tons in January.China has been scooping up record amounts of corn and soybeans from overseas to feed the world’s largest hog herd, which is recovering from African swine fever. The country faces shortages of farm commodities because of a lack of productive farmland and increasing demand from a more affluent population, and is trying to boost yields and reduce wastage.Asia’s largest economy bought almost six million tons of U.S. corn in one week earlier this year, and the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported sales totaling more than 3 million tons this week. The USDA expects the nation’s imports of the feed grain to more than triple to 24 million tons this marketing year.China Feb. Corn Imports 1.78M Tons, +556.6% Y/yChina Jan. Corn Imports 3.01M Tons, +356% Y/yAmong other highlights for the first two months:Wheat imports more than tripled to 2.5 million tons, including 1.5 million tons in January, the most for one month in at least 20 yearsBeef shipments climbed 34% to 400,000 tons, including an all-time monthly high of 240,000 tons in JanuaryPork imports rose 26% to 700,000 tons in the first two monthsSorghum shipments more than quadrupled to 1.4 million tons, with the January total of 690,000 tons the most for a month since 2017Sugar imports more than tripled to about 1 million tons in the first two monthsCotton shipments in January at 400,000 tons were the highest monthly total since 2013 amid a recovery in the textile industry(Updates to add chart)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • US, Chinese officials clash in 1st high-level talks under Biden

    It was supposed to be a simple photo op with two American and two Chinese officials making brief remarks to kick off two days of hotly anticipated high-level talks -- the first since President Joe Biden took office. Biden has vowed to take a strong, but more-nuanced approach to China than his predecessor Donald Trump -- standing up with allies for human rights and against economic coercion, but seeking common ground on issues like climate change. What Chinese officials showed in Anchorage, Alaska, is that they won't back down either.

  • Samia Suluhu Hassan - Tanzania's new president

    Vice-President Samia Suluhu Hassan steps up after the death of President John Magufuli.

  • LA police: Armie Hammer under sexual assault investigation

    Actor Armie Hammer is under investigation for sexual assault, Los Angeles police said Thursday. Hammer's attorney denied the allegation. Hammer is the main suspect in a sexual assault that was reported to police on Feb. 3, LAPD spokesman Officer Drake Madison said.

  • North Korea says US tried to initiate contact in ‘cheap trick’

    Talk with rogue state have been stalled since Donald Trump’s efforts in 2019

  • When it comes to famous and non-famous families, rifts between members are not much different

    The British royal family has no such avenue for sequestered solutions. The Oprah Winfrey interview with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle did more than drop a few bombshells about life in the gilded cage across the pond.

  • Sex addiction may have driven GA suspect: police

    Officials said that the 21-year-old suspect, Robert Aaron Long, appeared to have frequented the spas, or similar ones, where Tuesday's violence occurred, and that he was heading to Florida when he was apprehended, perhaps to carry out further shootings. Six of the eight victims were women of Asian descent.Sheriff Frank Reynolds of the Cherokee County Sheriff's Office in Georgia said Long made indications that he potentially has sexual addiction issues, adding, "he may have frequented some of these places in the past."

  • 72 Democrats sign motion to expel Marjorie Taylor Greene from Congress

    The Congresswoman says war has been declared on ‘strong Republican women’

  • Warnock warns voting rights are under assault at a rate not seen 'since the Jim Crow era'

    Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) delivered his first floor speech on Wednesday, condemning Republican attempts across the country to make it harder for people to vote. "We are witnessing right now a massive and unabashed assault on voting rights and voter access unlike anything we have seen since the Jim Crow era," Warnock, Georgia's first Black senator, said. "One person, one vote is being threatened right now. Politicians in my home state and all across America, in their craven lust for power, have launched a full-fledged assault on voting rights ... [and on] democracy itself." Former President Donald Trump lost the November presidential election — both the Electoral College and the popular vote — and falsely claimed that the system was "rigged." Despite there being no evidence of meaningful voter fraud, Republican state lawmakers have picked up this narrative, claiming that changes are necessary for transparency and to ensure fair elections. Georgia had record turnout in November, when the state went to President Biden, and in January, when Warnock and Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) won their runoff elections, giving Democrats control of the Senate. Earlier this month, lawmakers in the Republican-led Georgia state Senate and House both approved bills that would limit early voting days and absentee voting, and on Wednesday, work began on a measure that would give the state sweeping authority over local election officials, add voter ID requirements for absentee voting, and limit early voting on weekends. Warnock is the lead sponsor of the Senate's For the People Act, which could override such restrictive state measures. The House's version of the bill passed along party lines last month, and would make voter registration automatic, eliminate partisan gerrymandering, weaken voter ID laws, and expand early and mail-in voting. "This issue, access to voting, and preempting politicians' efforts to restrict voting, is so fundamental to our democracy that it is too important to be held hostage by a Senate rule," Warnock said, referring to the filibuster. "Especially one historically used to restrict expansion of voting rights." More stories from theweek.comIs Rand Paul a real doctor?Let informed people be jurorsThe investigation of the Mueller investigation has now lasted longer than the Mueller investigation

  • Battle over the Equality Act highlights the agonising pace of progress for LGBT+ Americans

    Bill to ban discrimination based on sex, sexual orientation, and sexual identity would need 60 votes to pass the Senate

  • Russia recalled its ambassador to the US, a major snub, after Biden said he believed Putin is a 'killer'

    Biden agreed when asked during an ABC News interview this week whether Putin was a "killer," prompting a furious reaction from Moscow.

  • 'Zack Snyder's Justice League' teases a big DC superhero who was cut from the 2017 movie

    "Zack Snyder's Justice League" features several cameo appearances from characters, who were cut from the 2017 version of the movie.