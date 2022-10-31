Menifee man arrested on suspicion of vandalizing vehicles in Spring Valley Lake

Sheriff's officials suspect a 25-year-old man from Menifee of vandalizing multiple vehicles at one home in Spring Valley Lake.

A 25-year-old man from Menifee was arrested on suspicion of vandalizing multiple vehicles at one home in Spring Valley Lake.

The Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station said that at 10:22 p.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of an unwanted subject in the 13200 block of Autumn Leaves Avenue.

According to the caller, Danny Dalton was an ex-boyfriend and not welcome at the residence, sheriff’s officials said.

The area is located on the west end of SVL and near Ridgecrest Avenue, just east of Victorville.

When Deputy J. Guzman arrived, he located Dalton sitting inside a vehicle outside the residence.

Dalton told deputies that the vehicle belonged to his ex-girlfriend and he was returning it to her.

Deputy Guzman then drove Dalton to a public location where he could wait for a ride home.

The following day at around 1:40 a.m., deputies responded to the same residence where someone broke the windows out of four vehicles and then knocked on their front door.

Deputies searched the area and did not locate any suspects. The estimated total damage to the vehicles was approximately $3,500, sheriff’s officials said.

At approximately 3:48 a.m., deputies returned to the residence when the victim called 911 after hearing the gate to the backyard slam.

Outside the victim’s residence, Deputy J. Guzman located Dalton with injuries to his hand, consistent with breaking the vehicle windows, the sheriff’s report said.

The deputy also located personal property in the suspect’s pockets from inside at least one of the damaged vehicles.

Dalton was arrested on suspicion of vandalism and was booked at the High Desert Detention Center in Adelanto. He was later released on bail.

Dalton is scheduled to appear on Dec. 14 in Victorville Superior Court.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked by the Sheriff’s Department to contact Deputy J. Guzman at the Victor Valley Sheriff’s Station at 760-552-6800.

Callers can remain anonymous by calling We-Tip at 800-78-CRIME (27463) or by visiting wetip.com.

