Menlo Park police report increase in home break-ins, suspects targeting ‘affluent neighborhoods’

(KRON) — Residential burglaries are on the rise in Menlo Park, the city’s police department said Wednesday. Police confirmed there have been 14 residential burglary instances since the start of 2024.

Many of the burglaries happened in the Sharon Heights neighborhood, police said. Police added extra patrols to that neighborhood and other areas of Menlo Park.

Burglary suspects smash rear window of Atherton home: police

Police said the suspects are carefully selecting their targets, monitoring homes in affluent neighborhoods before striking. They have stolen safes, jewelry and high-end designer items.

According to the Menlo Park Police Department, the burglars are typically not violent and target unoccupied homes.

Below is the full list of the 14 residences where home burglaries have been reported in 2024:

1000 block of Cascade Drive (Jan. 4)

500 block of Gilbert Avenue (Jan. 8)

900 block of Siskiyou Drive (Jan. 11)

1300 block of Mills Street (Jan. 13)

1800 block of Oakdell Drive (Jan. 20)

100 block of Seminary Drive (Jan. 21)

2300 block of Warner Range Avenue (Jan. 22)

900 block of Continental Drive (Jan. 23)

1700 block of Holly Avenue (Jan. 24)

1300 block of Bellair Way (Jan. 27)

900 block of Siskiyou Drive (Feb. 4)

900 block of Siskiyou Drive (Feb. 8)

1000 block of Siskiyou Drive (Feb. 10)

1000 block of Cascade Drive (Feb. 12)

“We are unsure of who is committing the burglaries, but are also working with our neighboring agencies to see if there are similar,” Menlo Park police said.

One neighboring city that has had similar burglary issues is Atherton. Atherton Police Chief Steven D. McCauley said three residential burglaries happened in the span of three days in February.

At least two of those Atherton burglaries involved suspects smashing rear glass doors to enter the home.

Menlo Park police offered the following tips to prevent a home burglary:

• Install security alarms in your home and always turn them on when leaving your home.

• If possible, have your alarm monitoring company contact police immediately and not attempt to contact you first.

• Install security cameras and lights outside of your home and keep them on at night.

• Install security cameras that you can monitor through your cell phone.

• Register your cameras! If a crime occurs in your neighborhood, Menlo Police will have your contact information and may contact you for permission to check your cameras for any useful footage. Register your camera.

• Make sure all doors and windows are locked before going to bed or leaving your home. Even if it is for a short time, lock your doors.

• Leave lights or a radio on in your home to make it look like someone is home when you are not.

• Do not leave keys under doormats, flowerpots or “secret” hiding places. Burglars are experts in finding these hidden keys.

• Cancel all deliveries. Arrange for the Post Office to hold your mail or ask a friend or neighbor to pick up your mail regularly while you are away.

• Keep valuables out of sight, including packaging from expensive purchases in your trash or recycling bins.

• Don’t tempt a thief by leaving lawn mowers, grills or bicycles easily accessible. This includes locking your garden sheds for extra security.

• Landscaping tools: keep your landscaping neat to allow visibility, consider planting thorny plants under first-floor windows to deter entrance or climbing.

• Call 650-330-6300 to notify the Police Department when you leave your home for an extended period. Officers will check in on your property periodically for any suspicious activity.

• Let your neighbors know that you will be gone so they can keep an eye out for suspicious activity.

