Mennonite Church USA responds to COVID-19 pandemic

ELKHART, Ind., April 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Mennonite Church USA -- During widespread closures and physical distancing caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, Mennonite Church USA (MC USA), the largest Mennonite denomination in the United States, has responded by educating and equipping its congregations, ministry partners, and constituents via the Internet.

"Our priority is to extend love to one another in these difficult times by offering programming that best serves our church while also preparing for the future," said Glen Guyton, executive director of Mennonite Church USA.

MC USA has launched the following initiatives:

"Staying Healthy and Hopeful," a web page that provides news updates, tips and free resources.

A blog series on social justice issues impacting vulnerable groups during the pandemic.

A webinar series to equip pastors and leaders to address pandemic-related faith formation topics, such as rituals around death and dying, youth ministry, and compassion fatigue, on Tuesdays at 4:00 p.m. EDT .

. Monthly Facebook Live messages from Guyton on the first Wednesday at 12:30 p.m. EDT .

MC USA's five faith-based agencies have responded:

Everence has launched several financial initiatives to assist congregations and constituents.

MennoMedia is offering a weekly resource email featuring free Bible studies, Sunday school curriculum and devotionals.

Mennonite Education Agency is providing professional webinars and prayer support to school administrators.

Mennonite Mission Network launched The Hope Series, including a daily prayer time and weekly Bible study on Facebook Live and has made emergency funds available.

MHS is connecting with health and human services providers through its COVID-19 resource page and monthly resource newsletter.

"Now is the time for us to live into our identity as a peace church," said Guyton. "Call your neighbors and reach out to those who are vulnerable. Together, we can get through this by demonstrating love and compassion for people in our community."

Ongoing support of MC USA and its agencies enables the denomination to continue to help people in need. Additional updates and information can be found in MC USA's various e-publications.

With offices in Elkhart, Indiana and Newton, Kansas, MC USA is comprised of 530 congregations and 62,000 members. An Anabaptist Christian denomination, MC USA is part of Mennonite World Conference, a global faith family that includes churches in 86 countries.

