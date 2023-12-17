Mennonites rebuild Gallatin man’s roof after insurance unknowingly cancelled

GALLATIN, Tenn. (WKRN) — One week after deadly tornadoes ripped through Middle Tennessee, a Gallatin widower received a new roof thanks to a group of Mennonites from Kentucky.

Randy “Cheyenne” Stevens raises two of his grandchildren at his farm after losing his daughter in 2020. Once again, hardship came knocking at his door on Saturday, Dec. 9, when he and those children found themselves in the path of major destruction.

“I called my neighbor, Randy, and I knew he had a storm shelter…and so we ran over there and we got in the storm shelter, and then when we came out, my horse was trapped in here and the walls were caved in and stuff,” Stevens described.

Stevens’ luck ran out even more when he learned his homeowner’s insurance had been cancelled, without his knowledge, two days before the storm. He discovered an unrelated fraudulent charge on his bank account prevented his automatic payment from going through to his insurance company.

“I guess my storm’s been brewing since November 19th, when my card got cancelled,” Stevens said.

However, a whirlwind of hope came in on Saturday, Dec. 16, when a community of Mennonites came to rebuild Stevens’ roof. Stevens knew the group of men from when he used to live in Kentucky.

“These people have taken their time and money to pay for all this metal, and I don’t even know how I’m going to repay them,” Stevens stated.

“We’re just doing what the Lord has called us to do. He’s called us to be that witness and that light, and it feels good, it’s a rewarding feeling,” said Simeon Habegger from Scottsville.

Like their craft, this act of kindness came second nature.

“If would happen to my house, I’d have many friends rallying around me. Cheyenne would be one of them, so I’m glad I can bless someone else because, in the future, someone’s going to bless me,” Habegger explained.

Now that he has a roof over his head, Stevens can begin repairs inside his home, hoping his luck is finally turning around.

“You don’t know how lucky you have it until you have people like this, so I’m very blessed to know these people, and otherwise, I wouldn’t have a place to live right now,” Stevens said emotionally.

Stevens thanked Durand Property Services for donating much of the equipment used for the roof repair Saturday. However, since he remains unsure if he will get any assistance from his insurance company, a GoFundMe has been set up for Stevens.

