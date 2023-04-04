Menomonie man charged in OWI-7 case, then was fugitive for a year, sent to prison

Apr. 3—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man who was charged for his seventh drunk-driving offense, then was a fugitive for more than a year, has been sentenced to serve two years in prison.

Travis W. Hahn, 43, 2255 Wilson St., pleaded guilty to possession of marijuana in Chippewa County Court. As part of a plea deal, charges of OWI-7 and failing to install an ignition interlock device were read-in and dismissed. Under state law, OWI-7 carries a mandatory minimum three years in prison.

Judge Steve Gibbs instead ordered two years in prison and three years of extended supevision. Hahn must pay $1,888 in fines, and was ordered to not consume alcohol or enter taverns while on extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint, Chippewa Falls police received calls at 3:26 a.m. March 15, 2019, of a truck that was repeatedly honking a horn. Officers arrived and located Hahn, who smelled of alcohol and failed field sobriety tests.

Online court records show Hahn was convicted of his sixth drunk-driving offense in 2011.

A plea and sentencing had been set for Aug. 24, 2020. However, Hahn failed to show up to court, and a warrant was issued for his arrest; he showed up days later. However, he again failed to show up for a court date on Dec. 4, 2020, and another warrant was issued. The warrant was finally quashed April 8, 2022, after Hahn was arrested about 16 months later. He was later moved to the Juneau Correctional Institution.