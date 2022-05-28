Menomonie man gets 13 years prison in attempted homicide case

May 28—MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man accused of stabbing another person in November 2020 has been sentenced to serve 13 years in prison.

Tasheen Goggins, 43, 1316 Main St., pleaded no contest to attempted first-degree intentional homicide in February in Dunn County Court.

At the sentencing Friday, Judge Christina Mayer ordered the prison sentence, along with four years of extended supervision. Goggins will receive credit for 571 days already served. Mayer ordered that half of Goggins' prison wages go toward paying restitution totaling $44,000. Once released from prison, Goggins cannot consume alcohol or enter taverns, and connot possess any weapons, including knives. He also cannot have any contact with two victims in the case.

Dunn County District Attorney Andrea Nodolf sought 20 years in prison followed by 20 years of extended supervision.

According to the criminal complaint filed in Dunn County Court:

Police were called to Domino's on Broadway Street in Menomonie on Nov. 1, 2020, for a man with a stab wound. They arrived and found bystanders applying pressure to the victim's wound.

Police checked video footage from Domino's and saw Goggins and another person walking outside.

An officer said he can see Goggins grab the victim's jacket while looking around. Then, Goggins thrust his left hand into the victim's abdomen. The officer said he could see what appeared to be a small knife in Goggins' hand.

At that point, the victim walked into Domino's and Goggins walked out of the camera view.

The following day authorities received a tip Goggins was in a city bar. They found him there and arrested him.

According to medical records obtained by the district attorney's office, the victim was taken as a trauma patient to Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire. He had a stab wound to the lower right part of the abdomen that pierced through the colon. The victim needed surgery, during which a part of the colon was removed. There was also a laceration near the kidney.

The victim's wife told authorities her husband had to be intubated and was at risk of septic shock because of stool contamination from the knife wound.

In an interview with authorities, Goggins said he was approached by the victim who started yelling at him and calling him names. He said about a half-block later the victim grabbed him by the shoulder and that is when he stabbed the victim.

Goggins said he wasn't sure where the knife was because he had tossed it in a trash can not far from where the stabbing happened.

Goggins went on to call it a "light stabbing" and that the knife was a small folding knife, roughly four inches long.

Authorities say at no time do they see the victim grab Goggins in the video.