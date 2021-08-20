Menomonie man sentenced to prison for possessing child porn

Aug. 20—MENOMONIE — A Menomonie man will serve three years in prison after being convicted Wednesday of possessing child pornography.

Joseph H. Ellis, 46, 1423 15th St SE, pleaded no contest in Dunn County Court to one count of possession of child pornography; nine other charges were read-in and dismissed.

Judge James Peterson ordered the prison sentence, along with three years of extended supervision. Ellis was given credit for 545 days jail time already served. Ellis must pay $1,018 in court costs and fines, and he must register as a sex offender.

According to the criminal complaint, the Menomonie Police Department received a tip on Jan. 3, 2020, from a national agency that four images deemed as child pornography had been uploaded using an app. The account was traced back to an IP address to a home in Menomonie.

The pictures and videos include images of children under the age of 2, with at least one showing an infant.

Police obtained a search warrant and entered the home on Feb. 12, 2020. They seized two laptops. Ellis admitted to using one of the laptops to access the website used for uploading the pornography. He acknowledged that sometimes, child pornography would appear before him. However, he said "when he would see that, he would delete those files and empty his recycle bin. He would also 'unfollow' the people that sent that type of stuff to him."

However, a forensic search of the computer turned up multiple videos, with the documents titled "Joseph Ellis" as the author. "Many of the videos also contained the ages of the children that were contained in the video," the complaint states.

During sentencing, the district attorney's office identified 24 images collectes as being child pornography.

Ellis, who had been held in the jail on a $10,000 cash bond, appeared via video for the sentencing. He had no prior criminal record.