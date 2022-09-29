Menomonie man sentenced to six months jail for house break-in

Sep. 29—CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Menomonie man will serve a six-month jail sentence for his role in a house break-in near Cadott in March 2021.

Antonio D. O'Brien, 26, 205 Galloway Court, pleaded guilty to a felony-level count of burglary to a building in July in Chippewa County Court.

At the sentencing Tuesday, Judge Steve Gibbs withheld sentencing on the felony, and instead ordered O'Brien to serve six months in jail along with three years of probation. If O'Brien violates terms of his probation, he has 80 days of jail credit. O'Brien has 60 days to report to begin serving his sentence.

O'Brien and Quinnten A. Schug, 24, of Knapp, were arrested after an armed invasion of a home near Cadott on March 17, 2021.

Schug also pleaded guilty to burglary to a building, but Gibbs gave Schug an imposed-and-stayed six-month jail sentence in July, meaning Schug only will serve his sentence if he violates terms of his release. If revoked, Schug has nine days of jail credit.

According to a Chippewa County Sheriff's Department press release, the break-in occurred at about 6:30 a.m. in the town of Seigl, located south of Cadott. O'Brien and Schug were located in the immediate area, and matched the description of the intruders.

"The individuals were detained and provided information that they were responsible for the home invasion," the press release states. The deputies discovered a loaded handgun, masks and clothing.

The residence was targeted by the arrested individuals. The investigation determined illegal drugs was the reason for the invasion.

Online court records show O'Brien was convicted of fraud in Dunn County Court in February 2021, and was placed on probation for one year.

Schug was previously charged of disorderly conduct in Eau Claire County Court; those charges were later dismissed.

O'Brien must pay $518 in court costs, which will come from the $1,000 he previously posted in a cash bond, with the remainder to be returned to him. There was no restitution requested by the victim. As terms of his release, he cannot have any contact with the victims, and he cannot consume illegal drugs, alcohol, or enter taverns.