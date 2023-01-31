Menomonie Police give details on home invasion that preceded officer-involved shooting

Jan. 30—MENOMONIE — More details on a terrifying home invasion that led to law enforcement officers shooting and killing a man in Menomonie on the night of Jan. 21 were released in an update provided Monday on the case.

Speaking via a video posted to Facebook, Menomonie Police Chief Eric Atkinson recalled threats that an older white man reportedly made while breaking into an apartment that night of a person he didn't know.

"Open up. I'm going to kick the door down. I'm going to shoot you. I'm going to kill you," the intruder said, according to Atkinson's recitation from the police investigation.

The apartment resident then retreated to a bedroom, barricaded that door and called 911. Sounds of the front door being kicked in and then giving way could be heard from the bedroom. Then the intruder walked around the apartment, until he discovered the bedroom door was shut and blocked.

As the invader pushed into the door, the resident kept pressing against it to keep it closed.

"Open up or I'm going to start shooting," the intruder said, based on Atkinson's retelling.

The resident pleaded against that, but then a gunshot pierced the door, just above the person's head.

The intruder threatened more shooting if the resident wouldn't open the door. The victim backed away from the door and the intruder pushed it partially open.

The man took the resident's ID and issued another threat, "You know I'm going to kill you," according to Atkinson's retelling.

The intruder went outside, started the resident's car, returned to the apartment and ordered the victim to watch from the front window as he stole the car and disappeared from sight.

After the intruder drove away, the apartment resident barricaded the door.

Officers from the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff's Office and the UW-Stout Police Department responded to the resident's 911 call at about 9 p.m. to the area of Bongey Drive and Terrill Road, according to a previous news release on the incident.

During the traffic stop of the stolen car, officers from the city Police Department and county Sheriff's Office fired their weapons, hitting the driver of the vehicle. First aid was rendered at the scene, but the suspect died there.

There were no injuries to officers and those involved were put on administrative leave, according to the news release issued on Jan. 22.

Police Chief Atkinson then requested the state Department of Justice to conduct a thorough investigation into the fatal officer-involved shooting, which is typical for incidents like these.

That department's Division of Criminal Investigation is continuing to do its investigation and did not have additional information to release on Monday, according to an email from a spokesperson.

"DCI is continuing to review evidence and determine the facts of this incident and will turn over investigative reports to the Dunn County District Attorney when the investigation concludes," Samantha Standley, the department's deputy communications director, wrote in an email to the Leader-Telegram.

As is the case in other officer-involved shootings, it would be up to the local district attorney to decide if the shooting was justified or if charges should be filed against officers.

Toward the end of his five-minute-long video posted on Monday, Police Chief Atkinson noted that the investigation into the home invasion is still active.

The identity of the man shot by officers and information on officers who pulled the triggers have not yet been disclosed by authorities.

Staff at the Menomonie Police Department stated there would be no more details released on Monday. Atkinson did not return a phone message from the Leader-Telegram that sought additional information beyond Monday's statement.

Monday morning's update from Atkinson did reveal that the home invasion was preceded by a strange encounter between the man and apartment resident earlier that night.

At about 6:05 p.m., the man knocked on the apartment door and asked by name to see someone who the resident did not know. The man walked away, but returned nearly three hours later, blaring loud music outside the apartment before issuing the first death threat and breaking inside.

Atkinson concluded his recorded comments on Monday with a plea to the community to honor the privacy of the victim of the home invasion.

"Given the totality of the circumstances of the event, the victim must be going through emotions most of us probably cannot comprehend," the police chief stated.

Furthermore, Atkinson asked that people show grace when talking online and in the community about the man who was killed and the officers involved in the tragic shooting.