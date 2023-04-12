Menomonie woman sentenced for multiple thefts from Scheels

Apr. 11—EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie woman will spend two years on probation for stealing about $8,000 worth of merchandise from Scheels in Eau Claire on nine separate trips to the store.

Samantha J. Sundstrom, 32, 3038 Timber Terrace, was found guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court of a felony count of theft.

A conditions of probation, Judge Emily Long ordered Sundstrom to pay $6,963 in restitution, have no contact with Scheels and undergo any recommended programming or treatment. She was also fined $1,096.

According to the criminal complaint:

Scheels staff told Eau Claire police on Jan. 2, 2020, that Sundstrom stole from the store the previous day and was attempting to return the stolen items for monetary value.

Scheels staff told police Sundstrom wasn't being truthful about what she had done.

Sundstrom told an officer she was buying coffee and must have forgotten to pay for the items. She said she didn't intentionally steal the items. When asked why she was returning the items, Sundstrom said she wasn't going to use them.

The officer reviewed store surveillance video, which showed Sundstrom placing items into white reusable shopping bags. She said she placed the items in different bags because she was going to be paying for them with different credit cards.

When asked again, Sundstrom admitted that she intentionally concealed the items and took them from the store. She said she had done this three or four times.

Sundstrom also admitted to returning the stolen items. She was then informed by Scheels staff that she was banned from the store for life.

During the course of his investigation, the officer discovered that Sundstrom stole about $8,000 in merchandise during nine separate trips to the store.

Sundstrom also returned merchandise on seven different occasions.

Sundstrom also made three online transactions. The last online purchase was on Jan. 2, 2020, after she had been arrested for retail theft.