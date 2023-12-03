New menorah arrives at Chabad San Diego months after vandalism

SAN DIEGO — A brand new, giant menorah arrived at Chabad San Diego Saturday morning in time for Hanukkah.

The 20 ft. tall, 1,500 pound menorah arrived Saturday morning bright and early from Florida to replace the one that was vandalized in March of this year.

“It’s going to be a sign of hope, a sign of light fighting over darkness,” Rabbi Chalom Boudjnah said.

This year, Hanukkah arrives the evening of Thursday, Dec. 7 and lasts through Friday, Dec. 15.

The rabbi noted this marked the third time in two years the menorah has been damaged. “Enough is enough. Something has to be done and we’re not going to be discouraged. We are going to build it stronger and with more pride,” the rabbi told FOX 5 back in March.

A forklift pieces were taken off the truck and workers are working to assemble it for public display in front of Chabad House SDSU at 6115 Montezuma Road.

Local residents stepped up back in April to help raise funds for the construction of the new menorah.

