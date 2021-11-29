Menorah lightings mark start of Hannukah

The National Hannukah Menorah was lit outside the White House on Sunday night, and a 36-foot tall Menorah was lit in New York as Jews around the world celebrated the first night of Hannukah. (Nov. 29)

