Menorah vandalism suspect has history of trying to go to jail

Jan. 5—A man suspected of vandalizing a Hanukkah menorah light display twice in downtown Medford has a history of committing crimes to try and go to jail, according to court records.

Isaiah Michael Cleveland, 24, is accused of pushing over a large menorah on Vogel Plaza Dec. 23. The menorah fell to the ground, and most of its lightbulbs shattered, according to Medford police.

A Medford police officer dispatched to the scene found Cleveland still there.

"I then made contact with Cleveland, who was sitting near the light display," the police officer wrote in a probable cause affidavit. "I originally thought Cleveland might be a witness to this incident. I asked Cleveland if he observed who knocked over the display. Cleveland told me that he was the one who committed the crime."

The officer said he placed Cleveland in handcuffs and read him his Miranda rights.

"Post Miranda, Cleveland told me that he knocked over the display because he was angry and wanted to go back to jail," the officer said in the affidavit.

Cleveland was released from Jackson County Jail the next day on his own recognizance, according to Jackson County Circuit Court records.

He faces charges of second-degree criminal mischief and second-degree disorderly conduct for the first vandalism of the menorah.

Cleveland gave no indication his actions were due to antisemitism, police said.

The menorah was vandalized again Dec. 27, this time beyond repair, according to Medford police.

Medford police announced Thursday they arrested Cleveland again, on Dec. 30, on suspicions he had again vandalized the menorah.

"Upon review of available video footage, officers were able to determine it was the same male from the previous vandalism," Medford police said in a press release Thursday.

Cleveland was lodged in jail again. As of Thursday, he was no longer listed as an inmate, according to jail records. As of Thursday, court records didn't yet show charges against Cleveland in the second vandalism case.

In June 2022, Cleveland was arrested by a Medford police officer after he caused thousands of dollars of damage to a stranger's vehicle. Cleveland said he caused the damage with his bare hands and feet, according to a probable cause affidavit for that case.

"I recognized him from last week where he wanted us to take him to jail without committing a crime," the police officer wrote in the affidavit.

In November 2022, Cleveland was sentenced to probation and less than a month in jail after pleading guilty in a variety of cases from 2021 and 2022, including the vehicle vandalism.

In other incidents, Cleveland took a chair from a downtown business, was yelling, and hit a business person with his fist. Another time, he accused his grandmother of poisoning him, threatened to punch her, flipped her out of her bed while she was recovering from back surgery and held her down when she tried to get up, according to court records.

Reach Mail Tribune reporter Vickie Aldous at 541-776-4486 or valdous@rosebudmedia.com. Follow her on Twitter @VickieAldous.