Men's group at country park boosts mental health

The group works on projects around Irchester Country Park such as making signs

A men's group has been set up at a country park with the aim of boosting its members' mental health.

"Tree Fellas" runs once a month at Irchester Country Park, near Wellingborough.

Participants take part in sessions including woodworking, fire-lighting and arts and crafts.

Senior ranger Matt Harrel said: "We sit around the fire, have a little chat and there is more a practical side, but you can do what you fancy."

The organisers hope the outdoor environment benefits the members

Irchester Country Park is located in a former ironstone quarry and has 200 acres area of woodland.

It is managed by North Northamptonshire Council.

Mr Harrel said he came up with the idea for the group after a friend of his was "having a tough time".

The group meets once a month at the country park

The ranger said he found being in the woods "uplifts my mood, I really love it", and thought others might benefit from the surroundings.

He got together with fellow ranger Steve Jackson and formed the "Tree Fellas".

Mr Jackson said: "Being in an informal environment and getting on with a task allows people to open up."

The group is free to attend and is located in the rangers' private woodland area.

"We carry on whatever the weather, we can always find something to do," Mr Jackson said.

