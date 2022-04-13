Men's suits are massively discounted right now at Macy's—save on dress pants, jackets and vests

Save as much as 60% on men's suits right now at Macy's.

— Recommendations are independently chosen by Reviewed’s editors. Purchases you make through our links may earn us a commission.

With the days of zoom weddings more or less behind us, this spring could see more weddings than ever before. If your schedule is packed with engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, receptions and wedding ceremonies, there’s no better time than now to invest in a stylish new suit. Luckily, you can do that on a big budget right now at Macy's.

There’s more where this deal came from. Sign up for Reviewed’s Perks and Rec newsletter and we’ll keep ’em coming every Sunday through Friday.

The customer-favorite department store is offering stellar sales on men’s suits, with dress pants starting at just $31.99 and markdowns of up to 60% on blazers through Sunday, April 17. Better still, you can save even more by using coupon code SAVE at checkout to take as much as 20% off qualifying sale and clearance products.

►Apple AirPods Pro: Get these super popular earbuds for 30% off right now

►Best Easter deals: Shop sales on home, kitchen, tech and more

One wallet-friendly pick is the Nautica men's bi-stretch suit. This set features both a fully-lined jacket and flat front-lined pants and is currently on sale for just $129.99—an incredible $265.01 discount. According to the brand, the jacket features an athletic fit and the pants have slightly tapered leg openings.

For a hip and sophisticated jacket, consider the Tayion Collection men's classic fit windowpane suit jacket, down from $425 to just $87.99 with coupon code SAVE. Available in navy and checkered blue and red color schemes, the blazer features a fully-lined interior, a two button closure and three front flap pockets.

Step into wedding season with a timeless and trend-setting suit from Macy’s. Whether you want to hit the dance floor in style or look on-point in these wedding day photos, these eye-catching suit sales are sure to please.

The best deals at the Macy’s suit sale

Story continues

Gear up for wedding season with these incredible markdowns on men's suits at Macy's.

Get deals and shopping advice delivered straight to your phone. Sign up for text message alerts from the experts at Reviewed.

The product experts at Reviewed have all your shopping needs covered. Follow Reviewed on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, TikTok or Flipboard for the latest deals, product reviews and more.

Prices were accurate at the time this article was published but may change over time.

This article originally appeared on Reviewed: Macy's sale: Save on men's suits ahead of wedding season 2022