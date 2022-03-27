Men's suits are massively discounted right now at Macy's—save on dress pants, jackets and more

Save as much as $350 on men's suits right now at Macy's.

Spring has officially made its entrance with warming temperatures and budding flowers. With the days of zoom weddings more or less behind us, this sunny season could see more weddings than ever before. If your spring schedule is packed with engagement parties, rehearsal dinners, receptions and wedding ceremonies, there’s no better time than now to invest in a stylish new suit. Luckily, you can do that on a big budget right now at Macy's.

The customer-favorite department store is offering stellar sales on men’s suits, with dress pants starting at just $20.25. Better still, now through Sunday, April 3, you can save even more by using coupon code OWNIT at checkout to take as much as 30% off qualifying full price and clearance products.

One wallet-friendly pick is the Nautica men's bi-stretch suit. This set features both a fully-lined jacket and flat front-lined pants and is currently on sale for just $99.99—an incredible $295.01 discount. According to the brand, the jacket features an athletic fit and the pants have slightly tapered leg openings.

For a classic and sophisticated look, consider the Tommy Hilfiger men's TH flex stretch suit jacket, down from $450 to just $99.99—a whopping $350.01 markdown. Available in several shades, this comfortable jacket features a modern fit, a two-button closure and a fully-lined interior. To complete your wedding wardrobe, you can pick up the matching Tommy Hilfiger men's TH flex stretch suit pants for just $50, $140 off the full $190 list price. These pants feature a slim cut with a tapered leg and side and back pockets.

Step into wedding season with a timeless and trend-setting suit from Macy’s. Whether you want to hit the dance floor in style or look on-point in these wedding day photos, these eye-catching suit sales are sure to please.

The best deals at the Macy’s suit sale

Gear up for wedding season with these incredible markdowns on men's suits at Macy's.

