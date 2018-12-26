Is Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM) Expensive For A Reason? A Look At The Intrinsic Value

I am going to run you through how I calculated the intrinsic value of Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM) by estimating the company’s future cash flows and discounting them to their present value. This is done using the Discounted Cash Flows (DCF) model. Don’t get put off by the jargon, the math behind it is actually quite straightforward. If you want to learn more about discounted cash flow, the basis for my calcs can be read in detail in the Simply Wall St analysis model. If you are reading this and its not December 2018 then I highly recommend you check out the latest calculation for Mensch und Maschine Software by following the link below.

Is MUM fairly valued?

I’m using the 2-stage growth model, which simply means we take in account two stages of company’s growth. In the initial period the company may have a higher growth rate and the second stage is usually assumed to have perpetual stable growth rate. In the first stage we need to estimate the cash flows to the business over the next five years. For this I used the consensus of the analysts covering the stock, as you can see below. The sum of these cash flows is then discounted to today’s value.

5-year cash flow estimate

2019 2020 2021 2022 2023 Levered FCF (€, Millions) €20.10 €22.80 €26.20 €30.00 €31.88 Source Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Analyst x1 Est @ 6.27% Present Value Discounted @ 9.93% €18.28 €18.87 €19.72 €20.54 €19.86

Present Value of 5-year Cash Flow (PVCF)= €97m

The second stage is also known as Terminal Value, this is the business’s cash flow after the first stage. The Gordon Growth formula is used to calculate Terminal Value at an annual growth rate equal to the 10-year government bond rate of 0.5%. We discount this to today’s value at a cost of equity of 9.9%.

Terminal Value (TV) = FCF 2022 × (1 + g) ÷ (r – g) = €32m × (1 + 0.5%) ÷ (9.9% – 0.5%) = €341m

Present Value of Terminal Value (PVTV) = TV / (1 + r)5 = €341m ÷ ( 1 + 9.9%)5 = €213m

The total value is the sum of cash flows for the next five years and the discounted terminal value, which results in the Total Equity Value, which in this case is €310m. The last step is to then divide the equity value by the number of shares outstanding. If the stock is an depositary receipt (represents a specified number of shares in a foreign corporation) then we use the equivalent number. This results in an intrinsic value of €18.99. Compared to the current share price of €25.3, the stock is rather overvalued at the time of writing.

The assumptions

The calculation above is very dependent on two assumptions. The first is the discount rate and the other is the cash flows. You don’t have to agree with my inputs, I recommend redoing the calculations yourself and playing with them. Because we are looking at Mensch und Maschine Software as potential shareholders, the cost of equity is used as the discount rate, rather than the cost of capital (or weighed average cost of capital, WACC) which accounts for debt. In this calculation I’ve used 9.9%, which is based on a levered beta of 0.993. This is derived from the Bottom-Up Beta method based on comparable companies, with an imposed limit between 0.8 and 2.0, which is a reasonable range for a stable business.

Next Steps:

