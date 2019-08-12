Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM) Is Employing Capital Very Effectively

Today we'll look at Mensch und Maschine Software SE (FRA:MUM) and reflect on its potential as an investment. In particular, we'll consider its Return On Capital Employed (ROCE), as that can give us insight into how profitably the company is able to employ capital in its business.

First of all, we'll work out how to calculate ROCE. Second, we'll look at its ROCE compared to similar companies. Finally, we'll look at how its current liabilities affect its ROCE.

Return On Capital Employed (ROCE): What is it?

ROCE is a measure of a company's yearly pre-tax profit (its return), relative to the capital employed in the business. Generally speaking a higher ROCE is better. Overall, it is a valuable metric that has its flaws. Renowned investment researcher Michael Mauboussin has suggested that a high ROCE can indicate that 'one dollar invested in the company generates value of more than one dollar'.

How Do You Calculate Return On Capital Employed?

The formula for calculating the return on capital employed is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

Or for Mensch und Maschine Software:

0.24 = €23m ÷ (€140m - €42m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2019.)

So, Mensch und Maschine Software has an ROCE of 24%.

Check out our latest analysis for Mensch und Maschine Software

Is Mensch und Maschine Software's ROCE Good?

When making comparisons between similar businesses, investors may find ROCE useful. Mensch und Maschine Software's ROCE appears to be substantially greater than the 12% average in the Software industry. We consider this a positive sign, because it suggests it uses capital more efficiently than similar companies. Setting aside the comparison to its industry for a moment, Mensch und Maschine Software's ROCE in absolute terms currently looks quite high.

We can see that , Mensch und Maschine Software currently has an ROCE of 24% compared to its ROCE 3 years ago, which was 15%. This makes us wonder if the company is improving. You can see in the image below how Mensch und Maschine Software's ROCE compares to its industry. Click to see more on past growth.

DB:MUM Past Revenue and Net Income, August 12th 2019 More

It is important to remember that ROCE shows past performance, and is not necessarily predictive. ROCE can be misleading for companies in cyclical industries, with returns looking impressive during the boom times, but very weak during the busts. This is because ROCE only looks at one year, instead of considering returns across a whole cycle. Future performance is what matters, and you can see analyst predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Mensch und Maschine Software's Current Liabilities Impact Its ROCE

Liabilities, such as supplier bills and bank overdrafts, are referred to as current liabilities if they need to be paid within 12 months. The ROCE equation subtracts current liabilities from capital employed, so a company with a lot of current liabilities appears to have less capital employed, and a higher ROCE than otherwise. To counter this, investors can check if a company has high current liabilities relative to total assets.

Mensch und Maschine Software has total liabilities of €42m and total assets of €140m. As a result, its current liabilities are equal to approximately 30% of its total assets. A minimal amount of current liabilities limits the impact on ROCE.