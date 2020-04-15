What Is Mensch und Maschine Software's (ETR:MUM) P/E Ratio After Its Share Price Rocketed?

Mensch und Maschine Software (ETR:MUM) shareholders are no doubt pleased to see that the share price has had a great month, posting a 34% gain, recovering from prior weakness. The full year gain of 32% is pretty reasonable, too.

Assuming no other changes, a sharply higher share price makes a stock less attractive to potential buyers. While the market sentiment towards a stock is very changeable, in the long run, the share price will tend to move in the same direction as earnings per share. So some would prefer to hold off buying when there is a lot of optimism towards a stock. Perhaps the simplest way to get a read on investors' expectations of a business is to look at its Price to Earnings Ratio (PE Ratio). Investors have optimistic expectations of companies with higher P/E ratios, compared to companies with lower P/E ratios.

How Does Mensch und Maschine Software's P/E Ratio Compare To Its Peers?

Mensch und Maschine Software's P/E of 44.20 indicates some degree of optimism towards the stock. As you can see below, Mensch und Maschine Software has a higher P/E than the average company (33.9) in the software industry.

Mensch und Maschine Software's P/E tells us that market participants think the company will perform better than its industry peers, going forward. The market is optimistic about the future, but that doesn't guarantee future growth. So investors should delve deeper. I like to check if company insiders have been buying or selling.

How Growth Rates Impact P/E Ratios

P/E ratios primarily reflect market expectations around earnings growth rates. When earnings grow, the 'E' increases, over time. And in that case, the P/E ratio itself will drop rather quickly. Then, a lower P/E should attract more buyers, pushing the share price up.

It's nice to see that Mensch und Maschine Software grew EPS by a stonking 39% in the last year. And it has bolstered its earnings per share by 33% per year over the last five years. With that performance, I would expect it to have an above average P/E ratio.

Don't Forget: The P/E Does Not Account For Debt or Bank Deposits

It's important to note that the P/E ratio considers the market capitalization, not the enterprise value. Thus, the metric does not reflect cash or debt held by the company. In theory, a company can lower its future P/E ratio by using cash or debt to invest in growth.

Such expenditure might be good or bad, in the long term, but the point here is that the balance sheet is not reflected by this ratio.

Mensch und Maschine Software's Balance Sheet

Mensch und Maschine Software's net debt is 1.6% of its market cap. It would probably trade on a higher P/E ratio if it had a lot of cash, but I doubt it is having a big impact.

The Bottom Line On Mensch und Maschine Software's P/E Ratio

Mensch und Maschine Software trades on a P/E ratio of 44.2, which is above its market average of 17.4. The company is not overly constrained by its modest debt levels, and its recent EPS growth is nothing short of stand-out. So to be frank we are not surprised it has a high P/E ratio. What we know for sure is that investors have become much more excited about Mensch und Maschine Software recently, since they have pushed its P/E ratio from 33.1 to 44.2 over the last month. For those who prefer to invest with the flow of momentum, that might mean it's time to put the stock on a watchlist, or research it. But the contrarian may see it as a missed opportunity.