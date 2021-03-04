Mental competency doubt declared for defendant charged with murder

David Wilson, Appeal-Democrat, Marysville, Calif.
·1 min read

Mar. 4—The attorney of a Sacramento man, during a hearing on Wednesday, declared doubt of the mental health of the man charged with the murder of a Marysville woman in a DUI collision.

Dominik Cash, 27, is charged with murder, evading a peace officer causing death, driving under the influence causing injury, hit-and-run, possessing a firearm and ammunition while being a convicted felon, misdemeanor resisting a peace officer, and driving with a suspended license.

On Jan. 16, Cash allegedly was traveling south on Highway 70 at speeds of over 100 miles per hour and passing over double yellow lines.

He entered Marysville and despite a successful deployment of a spike strip continued at high speed into the intersection of B Street and Ninth Street.

He ran a red light and broadsided a vehicle heading east on Ninth Street. Dawn Ritter, 55, was killed in the collision.

During a pre-hearing conference in Yuba County Superior Court, Cash's attorney declared a doubt as to Cash's mental competency and criminal proceedings were suspended until a mental health evaluation can be completed.

A mental competency hearing will take place on March 19 to determine how to proceed with the case.

Cash remains in custody without bail.

Recommended Stories

  • Scream, not swab: Dutch inventor hopes he discovered new COVID test

    A Dutch inventor has come up with what he hopes could be a potentially faster and easier method to screen for coronavirus infections. Instead of unpleasant nasal swab tests, Peter van Wees asks participants to step into an airlocked cabin and to scream, or sing. Van Wees, a serial entrepreneur, has set up his booth next to a coronavirus testing centre on the outskirts of Amsterdam to try his invention out on people who have just been tested.

  • Iraq signs deal to receive Russia's Sputnik V vaccine

    Iraq has signed an agreement with Russia to import 1 million doses of the Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine, Iraq's oil ministry said on Thursday. Iraq, which is struggling to curb the spread of COVID-19, expects the vaccine shipment to be delivered to Baghdad within two weeks, according to a statement citing Oil Minister Ihsan Abdul Jabbar, who signed the deal. On Tuesday, Iraq received its first 50,000 doses of the Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine as a donation from China.

  • How soon after coronavirus infection should you get a COVID vaccine?

    You definitely can’t get vaccinated if you currently have coronavirus.

  • Swedish police raid apartment after knife attack

    Local authorities say that three people who sustained life-threatening injuries in a knife-attack in the southern Swedish town of Vetlanda were in a stable condition on Thursday (March 4).The attack on Wednesday (March 3) afternoon is being investigated as attempted murder but investigators are also considering a possible terrorism motive, police said.Police raided an apartment believed to be the home of the suspect who stabbed and wounded seven people.A man in his 20s, he is also in hospital after police shot and arrested him.Public broadcaster SVT said the suspect was a refugee from Afghanistan who arrived in Sweden in 2018. Police declined to comment.UPSOT This local resident says he grew up in the area and has never experienced anything like this. The police have not identified the suspect but said he was known for minor crimes.

  • Flood insurance prices are about to surge — here's what to do

    With climate change heating up, new higher rates will be announced in April.

  • Sudan to start vaccine rollout next week after getting COVAX doses

    Sudan will begin vaccinating health care workers followed by people aged 45 or older with chronic conditions for free next week after becoming the first country in the Middle East and North Africa to benefit from COVAX facility vaccines. Sudan received 828,000 doses of the AstraZeneca-produced vaccine on Wednesday at Khartoum airport, a health ministry official said. The delivery follows that of 4.5 metric tonnes of syringes and disposal boxes through COVAX in late February.

  • Virtual doctor's visits and digital health tools take off in pandemic

    Telemedicine and other health-related technologies have gotten huge boosts over the past year as COVID-19 upended how patients receive medical attention.Why it matters: Virtual doctor's appointments and therapy sessions will likely be the norm, even after more people are vaccinated. Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe big picture: "Telehealth" and "e-health" tools have been available for over a decade, but patients and doctors alike were reluctant to give up in-person appointments.That all changed when doctors offices and hospitals were forced to adapt to new technologies quickly to keep seeing patients amid COVID-19 lockdowns.By the numbers: Cincinnati Children's Hospital Medical Center CEO Michael Fisher said the hospital system went from 2,000 telehealth visits in all of 2019 to more than 5,000 a week in July 2020, per an interview with McKinsey. Telehealth, Fisher said, could make up 30% of all healthcare visits in the future. The number of telehealth medical claims increased 3,060% (or 31-fold) nationally from October 2019 to October 2020, according to FAIR Health's regional tracker. "In Japan, fewer than 1,000 institutions offered remote care in 2018. By July 2020, more than 16,000 did," McKinsey notes.It's been a boon for the tech companies that make the virtual doctor's visits possible.Google-backed AmWell, a digital service that connects doctors with patients, went public in September, per Barron's.MDLive, a large telehealth service, said virtual visits nearly doubled in the first half of 2020, and behavioral health visits increased 500%. Last week the company, valued around $1 billion, announced it will be acquired by Cigna subsidiary Evernorth. Teladoc Health nearly doubled its revenue in 2020, while reporting nearly 3 million virtual visits (a 139% increase over 2019), per MobiHealthNews.Digital pharmacies, chronic care platforms, test kit apps and portals where patients can track their health details have also proliferated. Health-tech startups are seeing an influx of investor interest — in unexpected places.In an analysis of more than 35,000 companies across 27 regions, venture capital firm Telstra Ventures found health tech startups saw the largest growth in year-over-year deal flow, with a 24% increase in 2020. A trio of Utah cities — Salt Lake City, Provo and Ogden — saw the biggest spike in attracting health tech investments, with an estimated 200% increase over 2019.Atlanta (114%) and Columbus, Ohio (89%) rounded out the top 3 markets for health tech, per Telstra's analysis. Context: In March 2020, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services issued emergency waivers to allow patients to use telehealth services from home and allowed doctors to be paid for virtual visits. Some in Congress are trying to make those changes permanent. The other side: Like most uses of technology, digital healthcare tools are not evenly distributed or adopted. Older patients are less comfortable using virtual tools to interact with doctors, and those with lower incomes are less likely to have access to reliable internet service to make virtual visits possible. The use of video visits was lower among lower-income, Black and Hispanic, older and Spanish-speaking patients during COVID-19, largely due to clinic and practice factors, according to research in the American Journal of Managed Care. Between the lines: Seeing a doctor via video is safer and quicker than in-person appointments, and it has allowed people to receive medical treatment during the global pandemic.Still, speaking to a doctor over a video chat app can feel sterile and impersonal, and doctors can't physically examine you.Some patients worry about privacy when it comes to discussing sensitive matters or mental health issues virtually.More from Axios: Sign up to get the latest market trends with Axios Markets. Subscribe for free

  • Obesity a driving factor in COVID-19 deaths, global report finds

    The report, which described a "dramatic" correlation between countries' COVID-19 death and obesity rates, found that 90% or 2.2 million of the 2.5 million deaths from the pandemic disease so far were in countries with high levels of obesity. The study analysed the COVID-19 death figures from Johns Hopkins University in the United States and the World Health Organization's Global Health Observatory data on obesity. Strikingly, the authors said, there is no example of a country where people are generally not overweight or obese having high COVID-19 death rates.

  • Here's How Much Investing $1,000 In Broadcom Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today

    Investors who have owned stocks since 2016 generally have experienced some big gains. In fact, the SPDR S&P 500 (NYSE: SPY) total return in the past five years is 114%. But there is no question some big-name stocks performed better than others along the way. Broadcom’s Big Run: One company that has been a great investment in the past five years is semiconductor giant Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ: AVGO). Broadcom's last five years were as controversial as they were successful. The company’s huge growth was defined by major acquisitions and near acquisitions. Avago Technologies went public in 2009, trading on the Nasdaq exchange under the ticker AVGO. In a blockbuster tech deal, Avago acquired Broadcom Corporation for $37 billion in May 2015. The combined company would maintain the AVGO ticker but would assume the name Broadcom. In 2017, Broadcom made a massive $130 billion buyout bid for semiconductor company QUALCOMM, Inc. (NASDAQ: QCOM). After negotiations with the Qualcomm board of directors, U.S. President Donald Trump ultimately blocked the deal via executive order, citing national security concerns. In the wake of the failed Qualcomm merger, Broadcom acquired software company CA Technologies for $18.9 billion in 2018. Broadcom’s expansion into software was initially met by mostly negative reactions from analysts and investors. In 2019, Broadcom’s buying spree continued with a $10.7 billion acquisition of the enterprise security business of Symantec, which has since changed its name to NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ: NLOK). At the beginning of 2016, Broadcom shares were trading at around $142. Broadcom dropped as low as $114.25 soon after during a broad market sell-off due to concerns about slowing growth in China. Fortunately, that level would mark the stock’s low point of the past five years as Broadcom consistently put up impressive growth numbers. The stock broke $200 for the first time in early 2017 and $300 in early 2019. Broadcom peaked at $331.58 in early 2020 prior to the COVID-19 pandemic scare. Related Link: Here's How Much Investing ,000 In Dollar Tree Stock 5 Years Ago Would Be Worth Today Broadcom In 2021, Beyond: Broadcom shares dropped as low as $155.67 when the market bottomed in March 2020. However, a rise in remote work during the crisis ended up being a bullish catalyst for Broadcom’s business. The stock was back at new all-time highs by mid-2020 and ultimately peaked at $495.14 before pulling back to around $473. Broadcom investors who bought five years ago and held on have generated an impressive return on their investment. In fact, $1,000 in Broadcom stock bought in 2016 would be worth about $4,073 today, assuming reinvested dividends. Looking ahead, analysts are expecting Broadcom shares to take a breather in the next 12 months. The average price target among the 29 analysts covering the stock is $480, suggesting just 1.4% upside from current levels. (Photo: Coolcaesar via Wikimedia Commons) See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaWhy 'Average Folks' Could Be Getting Hit Hardest By Hertz BankruptcyElizabeth Warren's Wealth Tax Proposal: What You Should Know© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Curfew and market closures for Nigerian town of kidnapped girls

    Authorities in Nigeria's Zamfara state have declared a curfew and shut market activities after violence marred the return of hundreds of kidnapped schoolgirls to their families, a state spokesman said on Thursday. Zamfara state spokesman Sulaiman Tunau Anka called it "unfortunate civil disobedience" and said the governor had imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew in the town, Jangebe, to prevent a further breach of the peace. Anka also said market activities would be suspended until further notice, as authorities had uncovered "strong evidence" that these activities had aided and abetted bandits.

  • At least 15 killed in vehicle crash in Southern California

    The crash, on State Route 115 near El Centro, California, involved a sport utility vehicle carrying 27 people and a truck hauling gravel, officials at El Centro Regional Medical Center told a news briefing.Some 14 people died at the scene while another person died at the El Centro Regional Medical Center, the director of the hospital's emergency room, Judy Cruz, said in the briefing, posted on Facebook.

  • Exclusive: Venezuelan intelligence monitored Citgo executives in U.S. - court testimony

    Venezuelan intelligence services monitored six U.S.-based executives of state-owned refiner Citgo Petroleum for a year on U.S. soil to determine their involvement in a deal the government deemed fraudulent, leading to their 2017 arrest in Caracas on corruption charges, according to court testimony. The executives, known as the Citgo Six, were sentenced by a Venezuelan court in November to between eight and 13 years in prison for corruption in a procedure the U.S. State Department labeled a "kangaroo court". Five of the men are naturalized U.S. citizens.

  • Biden response to Khashoggi investigation 'shocking,' U.N. official says

    The U.N. official who investigated the murder of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi sharply criticized President Biden’s response to the killing, saying his administration’s failure to sanction Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman sent a “dangerous” message to world leaders.

  • Wall Street drops as tech stocks tumble

    The Nasdaq ended sharply lower on Wednesday after investors sold high-flying technology shares and pivoted to sectors that stand to benefit from an economic recovery.The Dow and S&P 500 also fell.. with Microsoft, Apple and Amazon weighing on the S&P more than any other stocks. Meanwhile, government bond yields ticked higher -- reflecting investors' optimism about the economy, but hurting growth stocks, which have relied on easy money borrowing to fuel their rise.JJ Kinahan, chief market strategist at TD Ameritrade says investors are weighing the impact of higher bond yields and what they mean for stocks. "I think where we’re really heading is people trying to figure out what to do right now and what I mean by that is you saw the sharp increase in bond yields over the past few weeks and at the same time, what’s been tough for people to figure out is that there have been many days where bond yields are higher and so are stocks. Or bond yields go lower and so do stocks. That’s not a normal relationship. So what that tells me is that there is an adjustment of assets." While tech fell, travel stocks, including American Airlines and Carnival Cruises, jumped more than 3%Meanwhile Lyft bucked the tech trend, rising more than 8% after the ride-sharing company reported strong February ride figures and said it’s seeing ride-sharing recover sooner than expected.Its optimism also helped lift shares of its rival, Uber.

  • Rudy Giuliani, who helped lead Trump's bogus election-fraud conspiracy theory, is being mocked after warning of the dangers of misinformation

    After spending months pushing Trump's election fraud conspiracy theory, Giuliani unexpectedly warned of the dangers of misinformation.

  • SpaceX Starship prototype sticks landing, then explodes

    The launch and landing were successful, but the prototype exploded a few minutes after touchdown.

  • Prince Philip health update: Duke of Edinburgh undergoes successful procedure for pre-existing heart condition

    The Duke of Edinburgh has undergone surgery for a pre-existing heart condition and will remain in hospital for several more days, Buckingham Palace has announced. Prince Philip, 99, was transferred from the private King Edward VII hospital to St Bartholomew’s Hospital, a leading cardiac unit, on Monday. The palace said in a statement: “The Duke of Edinburgh yesterday underwent a successful procedure for a pre-existing heart condition at St Bartholomew’s Hospital. “His Royal Highness will remain in hospital for treatment, rest and recuperation for a number of days.” The Duke was admitted to the King Edward VII in central London on February 16 for "rest and observation" after feeling unwell. It was not an emergency admission and he walked in unaided, with aides revealing they expected him to be released within days and that doctors were simply acting with “an abundance of caution.” But the palace later revealed he was being treated for an infection and would remain in hospital for several more days than expected. The Duke, who in 2011 received treatment for a blocked coronary artery, was subsequently transferred to St Bartholomew’s by ambulance, pictured below.

  • Dave Hyde: The Dolphins’ surprising release of Kyle Van Noy isn’t so surprising — it’s ice-cold smart

    A few months ago, as the Dolphins made a playoff push that failed, Kyle Van Noy made a bottom-line comment that, “It’s all about taking care of your business in this league.” In a novel, that’s called “foreshadowing.” Unfortunately for Van Noy, this isn’t some grand, sweeping novel with him as protagonist. He became a bit player to business with his Tuesday release that either forecasts some ...

  • With franchise tag looming on Dallas Cowboys, don’t expect Dak Prescott to blink now

    Every time the quarterback has bet on himself and turned down a team offer, he has been rewarded by an increase in value. That’s not changing now.

  • A wealthy Florida Keys community received vaccines before the rest of the state. A month later, one resident sent $250,000 to the governor.

    The Miami Herald report came amid criticism of Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida, who has been accused of playing favorites with vaccine distribution.