Mental competency evaluation OK'd for grandson charged with murder in Pine Grove

Frank Andruscavage, Republican & Herald, Pottsville, Pa.

Feb. 16—POTTSVILLE — A Schuylkill County judge on Tuesday granted a request for a mental competency evaluation for a Pine Grove man charged with killing his grandmother at their home last month.

Judge Jacqueline Russell granted the request of public defender Lora McDonald to have Kalvin Lee Clark, now 33, seen by experts to determine whether he would be mentally capable of assisting with his defense should the charges against him go to trial.

Clark was charged by state police Trooper Ian Keck of the Schuylkill Haven station with causing the death of Sharon Lee Zimmerman at 89 N. Tulpehocken St. between 1 p.m. Jan. 23 and 3 p.m. Jan. 24. He faces one count each of murder of the first degree, murder of the third degree, aggravated assault, strangulation, recklessly endangering another person and simple assault.

Tuesday's hearing was conducted by video conference as Clark remains in Schuylkill County Prison, where he is being held without bail.

Russell asked Clark if he understood that the purpose of the hearing was not to determine the facts surrounding the charges but if he is mentally competent to move forward with the case.

Clark said, "I don't understand why I'm being charged with homicide when I didn't do anything wrong."

McDonald also asked Russell to grant a request to have her client evaluated for mental illnesses even if he is determined to be competent to assist in his trial.

"He has very long standing mental health issues," McDonald said.

Keck said that after being taken into custody and read his rights by Pine Grove police, Clark gave a statement saying that on Jan. 23 he and Zimmerman, 73, became involved in an argument that continued as they went to the second floor.

Clark said the argument became physical as Zimmerman was yelling and he did not want the neighbors to hear, Keck said.

Keck said Clark reported putting his hand in his grandmother's mouth and gave her a "fishhook," pulling on her cheek, to keep her from yelling.

It was then Clark said the woman slipped at the top of the steps and fell halfway down, the trooper said.

Keck said Clark then reported placing his arm around his grandmother's neck and pulling her back up the steps. He then took her to the bottom of the steps, where she fell to the ground, and he left her lay.

Keck said Clark admitted disconnecting the telephone and taking the woman's phone to keep her from contacting police.

The following morning, Keck said Clark found his grandmother at the bottom of the steps and saw she defecated herself. He pulled her up the steps and placed her in the shower to wash her but found her cold to the touch.

Keck said the woman suffered bruising and abrasions and what appeared to be a substantial facial injury.

She was pronounced dead at the scene at 5:44 p.m. Jan. 24 by a member of the Schuylkill County coroner's office. The results of a subsequent forensic autopsy led to the filing of the murder charges.

McDonald also asked Russell to have her client evaluated on other charges stemming from two earlier incidents.

State police Trooper Tyler Brackman of the Schuylkill Haven station charged Clark with felony aggravated assault, misdemeanor simple assault and summary harassment after an incident at 8 W. Laurel St. in Tremont during the early morning hours of Oct. 7.

Brackman charged Clark with getting into an argument with his then girlfriend Laisey Hoy and biting her ear to the point he almost bit it off. Her ear was severely disfigured and require surgery, Brackman said.

As part of the same incident involving Hoy, Pottsville Police Patrolman Lynnsay Bauman charged Clark with felony criminal trespass and misdemeanor offenses of resisting arrest and disorderly conduct after an incident at Lehigh Valley Hospital Schuylkill East, where Hoy was being treated. Bauman said Clark entered the hospital illegally around 4:20 p.m. and tried to enter the operating area. He refused to leave despite being ordered to do so more than 20 times by hospital staff.

In addition to ordering the evaluations on Clark, Russell put a stay on any future court proceedings, including preliminary hearings, until the results of the mental health tests are received.

Latest Stories

  • Ted Cruz's Tweet About California Energy Shortages Comes Back To Haunt Him

    The Texas senator blasted California's electricity policy when that state faced blackouts last year, but now his own state is in the same boat.

  • Most Teachers Say They're Comfortable Going Back To School, But Only With Strict Safety Measures

    A new poll from the American Federation of Teachers finds that teachers support school reopenings, but only if certain conditions are met, including vaccine prioritization.

  • ‘This guy’s career is going to disappear’: Trump’s lawyers turn on each other

    Team had disagreements over strategy, who would speak when, and one reportedly threatened to quit

  • The Deterrent Message Iran Needs to Hear

    On February 15, Iran-backed Shia militia groups in Iraq fired a barrage of missiles — a minimum of 14 — at an American base in Erbil, Iraq. One contractor was killed and five were wounded; one American soldier was wounded. That no American was killed was a matter of luck, it seems. The U.S. reaction has so far been verbal only. Secretary of State Antony Blinken released a statement, saying “We are outraged by today’s rocket attack in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region. . . . I have reached out to Kurdistan Regional Government Prime Minister Masrour Barzani to discuss the incident and to pledge our support for all efforts to investigate and hold accountable those responsible.” “Those accountable” are sitting in Tehran, and this is a key test of the Biden administration: If the United States reacts with words alone, the Biden administration will show the Iranians that such attacks are cost-free. The only lesson that Iran’s leaders will learn from such a response is that the Biden administration’s desire to return to nuclear diplomacy will permit Iran to put American lives at risk whenever it wishes. If the U.S. reaction is to strike at the Iraqi Shia group that claimed the attack, it will once again play Tehran’s game. Iran is pleased to allow those proxies to absorb American strikes while it acts with impunity. An Iraqi Shiite group calling itself Saraya Awliya al-Dam, which means “Guardians of Blood Brigade,” said it conducted the attack. Which Iran-backed militia actually carried out the attack is largely irrelevant because Iran controls them all. Proof can be found in the way such militia attacks appear to have been called off by Iran in October. Back then, Iran seemed to fear that if an American were killed and then-President Trump reacted against Iran strongly, Trump might gain popularity and win reelection. Attacks by Iranian-backed Shia groups in the pre-election period did not fall off because they ran out of ammunition or decided to take vacations; there is no other explanation except decisions made in Tehran. In November, December, and January (especially around January 3, the one-year anniversary of the American killing of Quds force head Qasem Soleimani), the U.S. government expected the attacks might recommence. What followed was a successful effort to deter Iran, especially after the one Iranian-backed attack in this period: the rocket attack on the U.S. Embassy in December. While American forces and diplomats in Iraq took great precautions to prevent injuries if attacked, the United States delivered clear messages to Iran both verbally and through the deployment of military force. The aircraft carrier USS Nimitz was kept on station in the region after starting to return home, and there were regular B-52 flights over the Persian Gulf. It is in this context that Trump tweeted on December 23, two days after an attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, “Some friendly health advice to Iran: If one American is killed, I will hold Iran responsible. Think it over.” The messages were clear: If an Iranian proxy killed an American, the U.S. reaction would not target the proxy but would target Iran. What exactly that meant was kept ambiguous; Iran had to calculate risks. And the Iranian regime did so. From the election to the inauguration there was one attack, and after that December attack on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad, the Iranian proxies desisted. And to repeat, there is only one logical explanation for this: Tehran got the message and instructed them to desist. This background explains why the attack on Americans in Erbil is so important. Iran understood the messages from the United States prior to January 20, but what is the message now? Will we “hold accountable those responsible,” as Blinken said, or will we instead allow Iran to hide behind proxies it controls? If we do the latter, the message to Iran is that such attacks are acceptable — and we can expect more of them. These are efforts to kill Americans, and by killing or wounding American servicemembers and contractors to drive the United States from Iraq. The Biden administration should instead adopt a policy of deterrence, warning Iran that it will be held accountable directly. That messaging, plus a clear willingness to carry through if need be, has worked. It did not reduce attacks to zero, but it significantly depressed their size and frequency — because those must have been the orders from Tehran. Those orders can be sent to the Iraqi Shia militias once again. It all depends on what Tehran hears from Washington. If an American is killed by an Iranian-supported militia and the United States responds, does that mean the end of diplomacy or a wider war? It does not. The United States has a multitude of military options, some of which would clearly signal to Iran that we have no wish to escalate into a larger conflict — but that we insist the Iranian regime stop trying to kill Americans — or else. That’s the message the Biden administration should be sending this week.

  • Elderly Filipino Woman Punched in Unprovoked Attack on San Diego Trolley

    An elderly Filipino woman was assaulted in an unprovoked attack on a San Diego trolley. The suspect, an unidentified man, allegedly punched the woman for no apparent reason, according to ABC 10News. JoAnn Fields, a community advocate and director of the Filipino Resource Center, told ABC 10News that she was upset about the incident.

  • 20 Years After Breaking Off Our Engagement, My Ex Found Me To Explain Why She Left

    "Because I had no way to explain why our relationship ended the way it did, I never considered what she might be going through or the profound trauma she was experiencing at that time."

  • Joe Buck Says He Used To Drink Tequila In Booth With Troy Aikman

    The veteran Fox Sports announcer also liked to sip a giant beer while calling baseball playoff games.

  • Missing man found dead in his CA home, but investigator doesn’t know how he got there

    He had been missing for more than a month.

  • These Kitchen Gadgets Make Cooking Look Good

    We've rounded up seven of the best-designed small kitchen appliances to grace your countertopsOriginally Appeared on Architectural Digest

  • 'Fox & Friends' Tells Big Fat Lie About 'Spontaneous' Trump Rally

    Fox News' Pete Hegseth echoed the false claims of Sean Hannity and Donald Trump Jr. about turnout for the ex-president's President's Day motorcade.

  • Chinatown Shop Owner Stops Robbery By Firing 4 Shots at Suspects in Oakland

    A store owner intervened in a robbery attempt outside their store by opening fire on the suspect in Oakland’s Chinatown. The store owner saw the suspect knocking down and attempting to steal a camera from a woman in her 30s at 9th and Franklin streets around 6 p.m. on Monday, according to KTVU. The store owner intervened and after a struggle, fired four gunshots at the suspect.

  • In Athens, rare snow blankets Acropolis, halts vaccinations

    Heavy snowfall has blanketed the Acropolis and other ancient monuments in Athens and halted COVID-19 vaccinations in the Greek capital Tuesday as many services across the country were brought to a standstill. The snow, an unusual sight in the city of more than 3 million residents, also stopped most public transport services, while toppled trees caused blackouts in several mountainside suburbs. Sections of Greece’s main highway were also closed and most ferry services to the islands were canceled, and flights from regional airports to Athens were disrupted.

  • New Zealand furious at Australia for cancelling citizenship of Islamic State terror suspect with dual nationality

    New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has accused Australia of "exporting its problems" for cancelling the citizenship of a dual national Australian-New Zealander who reportedly joined the Islamic State in Syria On Monday Turkey’s Defence ministry said a 26-year-old New Zealand “Daesh terrorist” was being deported with her two children after Turkish border staff caught them crossing illegally from the northwest Syrian province of Idlib. Media reports identified the woman as Suhayra Aden, who moved to Australia from New Zealand when she was six years old and lived in Melbourne before travelling to Syria on her Australian passport in 2014 to live under the so-called Islamic State. On Tuesday an irate Ms Ardern said she had spoken with Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the dual national in 2019 after she was detained with her two children after Western-backed Syrian Kurdish forces retook the final sliver of IS territory in Syria. Mr Morrison then revoked Ms Aden’s citizenship without telling Ms Ardern, leaving New Zealand to deal with the dilemma alone. “You can imagine my response,” she said, after learning the next year that Australia had acted unilaterally. “Our very strong view on behalf of New Zealanders was that this individual was clearly most appropriately dealt with in Australia… That is where their family reside, that is where their links reside, and that is the place they departed for Syria,” she said. Ms Ardern said the welfare of Ms Aden’s surviving children, aged five and two, was paramount. “These children were born in a conflict zone through no fault of their own,” Ms Ardern. Ms Aden reportedly had a third child who died of pneumonia, after marrying twice in Syria to Swedish nationals who also both died. Ms Ardern said Australia had “abdicated responsibility” for Ms Aden, who spent most of her life in Australia. “New Zealand, frankly, is tired of having Australia exporting its problems,” Ms Ardern said. “If the shoe were on the other foot we would take responsibility, that would be the right thing to do and I ask Australia to do the same.” But an uncontrite Mr Morrison said his only concern was the safety of Australians. “It’s my job as Australia’s prime minister to put Australia’s national security interests first,” he told a press conference. Australian legislation to automatically cancel citizenship for dual nationals determined to have engaged in terrorism has been used against at least 17 people who reportedly joined IS. The case highlights the unresolved issue of tens of thousands of prisoners left in limbo following the territorial defeat of IS. Most are held in squalid conditions in the Al-Hol near the Iraqi border, though following hundreds of escapes from the sprawling camp authorities last year moved dozens of Western prisoners to the smaller and more secure Roj camp. At one time up to 66 Australians, including 44 children, were believed to be in the camps, though the Australian government repatriated eight children in June 2019, and others may have escaped. One New Zealand man is known to be detained in northeast Syria. Mark Taylor, who became known as the Bumbling Jihadi for revealing his location in posts calling for attacks on New Zealanders, has been held in a Kurdish jail since surrendering in late 2018. Earlier this month a group of United Nations experts called on the 57 governments who are believed to have nationals in the camps to repatriate their citizens, following reports that 20 people were murdered in Al-Hol in January.

  • Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for armed troops to be placed in schools on Parkland anniversary

    The National Guard was in Washington DC in response to the attack on the US Capitol by Trump supporters

  • Growing number of countries echo U.S. warnings about Chinese espionage and influence

    In the past week, intelligence agencies in the Netherlands, Finland and Canada expressed deep concern about China's espionage and political influence in democracies.Why it matters: Three years ago, the U.S. was something of a global outlier in its strident warnings against China. Now democratic countries around the world are echoing the same fears.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Netherlands: Last week, the Dutch General Intelligence and Security Service (AIVD) released a report on threats to Dutch national security interests. The report was blunt in its criticism of China, stating that Beijing's cyber espionage poses an "imminent threat" to the Dutch economy, in sectors including banking, energy and infrastructure."Behind the scenes, China is rising on the agenda of the Dutch intelligence services. Spearheaded by the AIVD and NCTV, the focus is on economic espionage and political influence," Ties Dams, a research fellow at the Clingendael China Centre at the Clingendael Institute, told Axios."With the upcoming elections in March, this is the intelligence community signaling that China has to be prioritized," said Dams.Finland: Antti Pelttari, director of the Finnish Security and Intelligence Service, said last week that “authoritarian countries are trying to get hold of Finland’s critical infrastructure," referring to China and Russia.Pelttari also said he believes Huawei should not be permitted to build Finland's 5G networks.Canada: David Vigneault, director of the Canadian Security Intelligence Service, said last week that China is "pursuing a strategy for geopolitical advantage on all fronts — economic, technological, political, and military — and using all elements of state power to carry out activities that are a direct threat to our national security and sovereignty."“These activities ... cross the line by attempting to undermine our democratic processes or threaten our citizens in a covert and clandestine manner," Vigneault said.Like this article? Get more from Axios and subscribe to Axios Markets for free.

  • 500 Black and Asian Community Members Rally in Oakland as Holiday Weekend Sees Wave of Attacks, Robberies

    Members of Black and Asian communities convened on Saturday in Oakland, CA to rally against recent anti-Asian attacks, especially those in the Bay Area. What happened: During the rally, various speakers discussed the importance of solidarity among Black and Asian communities. More than 500 people showed up at Madison Park, according to NBC Bay Area.

  • 'Helicopter' flight on Mars could be 'Wright Brothers moment'

    "It will perform the very first ever performed power-controlled flight," Aung said of the Ingenuity helicopter, weighing at just four pounds. NASA this Thursday will attempt to land the Perseverance rover on Mars.Building on discoveries of nearly 20 U.S. outings to Mars, Perseverance may set the stage for scientists to conclusively show whether life has existed beyond Earth, while paving the way for eventual human missions to the fourth planet from the sun.

  • A New 'WandaVision' Toy May Spoil A Major Marvel Twist

    Or is Disney just toying with us?

  • Analysis: Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum

    Saudi Arabia has raised the stakes in a competition with freewheeling Dubai for foreign talent and cash. From 2024, the Saudi government will stop giving state contracts to companies and commercial institutions that base their Middle East hubs in any other country in the region, the Saudi finance minister told Reuters. The measure is the latest attempt by the kingdom, a religiously conservative nation that is the birthplace of Islam, to remould itself as a financial and tourism hub under the leadership of de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman.

  • Wind turbines are freezing in Texas amid ‘unprecedented’ storm

    Wind turbines accounted for almost a quarter of Texas’s energy in 2020, making it the second-largest power source after natural gas