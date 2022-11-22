Mental competency of man accused in fatal stabbing to be assessed

Nov. 22—Both people accused in the gruesome stabbing death of 21-year-old Grace Jennings in late October face evaluations to determine if they are mentally capable of standing trial.

Isaac Apodaca, 25, who is charged with conspiring to kill Jennings with his 19-year-old girlfriend, Kiara McCulley, appeared Monday in state District Court in Santa Fe for what was expected to be an hourslong preliminary hearing on the case against him.

The proceeding didn't occur.

Several friends and family members of Jennings and the defendants had gathered at the court — some who were subpoenaed to testify. However, defense attorney Kelly Alexis Golightley halted the hearing with a request for a competency assessment to ensure Apodaca is able to participate in his own defense.

"I have met with my client and reviewed the discovery. Based on that information, I believe that at this time I need to raise competency, so that is what I'm doing orally," Golightley said. "I will also follow up with a written motion."

State prosecutors did not oppose the motion.

The development comes nearly a month after Jennings was found dead in a detached garage at McCulley's Jaguar Drive home, which she shared with Apodaca.

A criminal complaint filed in Santa Fe County Magistrate Court said Jennings knew both Apodaca and McCulley and had sent a text message to Apodaca on Oct. 28 asking if she could spend the night at his home.

Authorities believe Apodaca and McCulley then spent the evening plotting to kill Jennings while she slept alongside them in the same bed. According to the complaint, McCulley fatally stabbed her with a 3-foot metal sword the next morning.

The complaint also said Apodaca allowed police to search his phone, which contained text messages encouraging McCulley to kill Jennings.

Apodaca and McCulley have each been charged with counts of first-degree murder and conspiracy to commit first-degree murder.

McCulley is scheduled to appear for a virtual competency review hearing Dec. 2 before District Judge Mary Marlowe Sommer.

A Jan. 4 status hearing is set to review the progress in Apodaca's competency assessment. Golightley said she is not sure whether he will be evaluated by then.

"It's more of a formality [rather] than evidentiary," Golightley said. "Remember, we're going into holiday season and we have to make sure the expert has the availability to meet with [Apodaca]."

She will either tell the court he is scheduled to be evaluated, that he has been evaluated and she is waiting for a report, or that the report is available for the hearing, she added.

"We'll tell the court we've received the report, and the state and I have conferred, and we either agree with the findings or we don't," Golightley said.