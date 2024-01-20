Mental evaluation ordered for arson suspect

Jan. 19—OTTUMWA — A judge this week granted a defense attorney's request for a mental evaluation to determine whether a man charged with setting his mother's house on fire while she was asleep is competent for trial.

Allen Cook, an attorney for George Edward Dennison, requested the evaluation last week. In a written motion, Cook wrote that Dennison "suffers from a mental disorder that prevents the defendant from appreciating the charge, understanding the proceedings and assisting effectively in his defense."

Prosecutors did not resist the motion. It was granted by Judge Michael Carpenter on Tuesday. Court filings indicate a determination on Dennison's competence has not yet been made.

Dennison was charged in November with first-degree arson and two counts of animal abuse after his mother's home at 502 Wabash had caught fire. His mother was able to escape the home with help from police, but two pet dogs died in the fire.

Police said in court filings that Dennison was living at his mother's residence at the time of the fire, and intended to destroy the home while his mother was asleep.

Dennison will undergo a psychiatric competency evaluation at the Iowa Medical Classification Center Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in Coralville. If found incompetent, he will begin restorative treatment.

At the time of the fire, Dennison was on probation after he received a suspended prison sentence in a 2022 case where police said he shot his then-wife with a crossbow while she was asleep. As part of a plea deal, Judge Greg Milani had sentenced him to two five-year sentences to run consecutively along with a two-year sentence from a harassment case around the same time, for a total of 12 years.

The prison sentences were suspended and Dennison was instead placed on probation. The prison sentences can be imposed should the court decide to do so.

For the arson charge, Dennison faces up to 25 more years in prison.

