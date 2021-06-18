Mental evaluation ordered for murder suspect weeks after involuntary commitment sought

Jun. 18—A Morgan County circuit judge has ordered a mental evaluation for a 19-year-old Decatur man charged in his grandmother's stabbing death, weeks after his other grandmother sought to have him committed to the custody of the state's Department of Mental Health.

"He needs to be put in a mental institution for the rest of his life," Linda Cockrell of Decatur said this week, referring to her grandson, Aaron Michael Brown.

In her petition for involuntary commitment to Morgan County Probate Judge Greg Cain, notarized on May 26, Cockrell said that Brown is "mentally ill and as a consequence of his mental illness poses a real and present threat of substantial harm to himself and to others."

Since Brown's release in March from Morgan County Jail, where he was previously incarcerated on a burglary charge, "he's just not there (mentally) anymore," she said Wednesday.

Cain said Thursday that a petition for commitment is "the first of many steps in the process" and noted that Decatur Morgan Hospital West, where individuals are held for evaluation, has only 10 beds available for adults.

Decatur police said officers responded at about 12:04 a.m. last Friday to 1610 Locust St. S.E. for a welfare check and found the body of Deborah Patterson, 66, inside the residence with multiple stab wounds. Brown was charged with murder in her death and booked into the Morgan County Jail, with bail initially set at $250,000.

A preliminary hearing in the murder case had been scheduled for Thursday morning in Morgan County District Court, but was continued until July 8.

In Cockrell's petition, she said that Brown was showing disturbing and violent behavior, with "his mental state changing in an instant, after which he threatens family members and others with violence."

Cockrell said there were occasions when Brown would "laugh out loud then cry uncontrollably." Brown had even threatened her, and "that child loved me to death," Cockrell, his maternal grandmother, said. She said Brown also loved Patterson "with all his might."

Story continues

Several days before filing the petition, Cockrell said in the document, she found Brown early one morning in a bedroom "in an emotional state and crying" and, when she tried to console him, he "threatened to kill" her if she didn't leave the room. Within the last several weeks before the petition was filed, Brown ingested substances such as bleach and bathroom cleaner, she said in the petition. — Involuntary commitment

Cain said he couldn't discuss a specific petition but could describe the process toward involuntary commitment. Cain said that when a petition is received in the probate office, "we'll start looking for a bed where someone can be held for an evaluation," he said. Locally, the facility available for holding an individual for evaluation is Decatur Morgan Hospital West, which has 10 beds available for adults, Cain said.

According to Anita Walden, the vice president over Decatur West, "the census (Thursday) morning on the adult unit was nine." She noted that all rooms on the adult unit are double occupancy (A and B) and, if a patient requiring a West bed placement is a male and the only bed open has a female in the "A" bed, the male patient cannot be placed until there is a discharge.

Cain said once a bed is secured for a commitment, "we get deputies out to pick them up and transport them to Decatur Morgan Hospital's Parkway campus for a medical clearance so they can be admitted to West." He said that individuals are screened to determine if alcohol or substance abuse or physical ailments, instead of mental illness, could be an issue. After the medical clearance, individuals are held and evaluated under court order to determine if there's a diagnosis of mental illness and if the criteria is met under law for an involuntary inpatient commitment, Cain said.

Once an individual is held, a probable cause hearing is scheduled to determine if the person will continue to be held pending a final hearing, at which an expert witness will give testimony on the evaluation's findings and the court will determine whether the burden of proof has been met for involuntary commitment.

"Once we determine that the burden of proof is met, (the person) remains at Decatur West until the state notifies us they will accept them," Cain said. "Once we determine they are committable, we sign a final order committing them to (the state Department of) Mental Health," Cain said, and they are taken to one of four crisis residential units — located in Jasper, Cullman, Huntsville and Anniston — or rarely to Bryce Hospital in Tuscaloosa.

However, "they can be at West for days or even months before they are transported to a state facility," thus occupying a bed for someone awaiting evaluation, Cain said. — Mental exam ordered

Among developments in Brown's murder case, Morgan County Circuit Judge Stephen Brown on Wednesday ordered that Aaron Brown be examined on an out-patient basis by a psychiatrist or psychologist under contract or employed by the state's Department of Mental Health.

Brown's attorney, Christy Miller, had filed a motion requesting a court-ordered mental examination for Brown to assess his mental status and competency to stand trial and his mental state at the time of the alleged offense.

"Defendant previously informed the court that he has a family history of mental illness, that he has engaged in use of multiple substances and he has been the victim of mental, physical and emotional abuse," according to Miller's motion.

Brown was charged with second-degree burglary in December for entering a home on Olive Street and stealing a laptop and his bail was set at $5,000, court records show, and he was released on March 26 on a property bond pledged by Cockrell. Brown's appointed attorney in that case, Kevin Teague, who has now withdrawn, had previously requested a court order for a mental evaluation for Brown.

"There was an unsuccessful suicide attempt by Brown during the time he was incarcerated" on the burglary charge in Morgan County Jail, said Mike Swafford, a spokesperson for the Morgan County Sheriff's Office. "He was on suicide watch at that time and remained" on suicide watch, Swafford said.

In the murder case, Garrick Vickery, an assistant district attorney with the Morgan County District Attorney's Office, filed a motion asking that Brown's bond be revoked in the burglary case for violating conditions for release on bond. Judge Brown ordered that the defendant be held without bond pending further orders, and has set a bond revocation hearing for Sept. 21.

— marian.accardi@decaturdaily.com or 256-340-2438. Twitter @DD_MAccardi.