Mental evaluation sought for accused killer

Jun. 24—SUNBURY — A mental health evaluation is being sought by the defense attorney of a 39-year-old Coal Township man accused of killing his mother with a baseball bat.

Christopher Depka, of West Holly Street, with Public Defender John Broda appeared on Thursday in front of Northumberland County Judge Paige Rosini to request the funds for the evaluation. Depka is facing criminal homicide and robbery charges after Coal Township police allege he killed his mother, Sarah Jones, 61, of the same address, by using a baseball bat in November.

Rosini asked Broda to provide the names of two potential experts, their qualifications and their fees. She would make a determination based on that information.

Assistant District Attorney Michael Seward said he reserves the right to evaluate Depka's mental health with the commonwealth's own expert pending the results of defense evaluation.

Police said they began their probe after a neighbor called to conduct a welfare check at Jones's house. The police discovered her body in a blood-spattered bedroom and the woman was covered in blankets, according to court documents.

Police said they served a search warrant at the home and discovered an aluminum baseball bat covered in blood and hair. The weapon was hidden in a box in Depka's bedroom, police said.

Broda has several pending motions that will be heard on Sept. 28, including a writ of habeas corpus and suppression of statements made to police. Broda said the charges should be dismissed because there is "insufficient" evidence.

Broda said a Nov. 21 interview between police and Depka resulted in "certain incriminating statements" that were obtained in the "absence of a knowing, intelligent and voluntary waivers of the defendant's rights as required" by law due to Depka's state of mind at the time of the police interrogation. The police conduct was also "unduly coercive in that the length of the interview was over four hours."

Broda also filed a motion to reserve the right to file additional motions when pending evidence is returned to the Commonwealth.

Depka was interviewed by police and allegedly made a statement about him knowing his mother was dead and he would inherit his mother's home, police said.

Depka was then told that officers never said Jones was dead — according to police, all he was told was his mother was hurt.

Depka will appear at 9:15 a.m. Sept. 28 in front of Rosini for a criminal motion hearing.