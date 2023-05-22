Mental fitness of California stabbing suspect now in question. ‘I don’t want an attorney’

The attorney for accused Davis serial stabber Carlos Reales Dominguez questioned whether his client was mentally sound enough to proceed with his case, forcing a Yolo County judge to suspend criminal proceedings and order a psychiatric evaluation.

Doctors will now begin evaluating the 21-year-old, who is being held on murder and attempted murder charges with special circumstances in the killings of two Davis men, including a UC Davis student weeks from graduation, and the critical wounding of a homeless woman in her encampment. The weeklong blitz of knife attacks terrified Davis before neighbors near Sycamore Park ultimately led to his arrest.

On April 25, just days before the violence that paralyzed the college town, Reales Dominguez, a UC Davis sophomore studying biological studies, had been expelled from the university for academic reasons.

Family members of the second victim, Karim Aboj Najm, the 20-year-old student and son of a university professor, slain April 29 as he walked through Sycamore Park, sat quietly in a rear row of the fourth-floor courtroom. Some wore T-shirts emblazoned with the young man’s image.

Najm’s body was found not far from the park where Dominguez lived with roommates and where he was spotted before his arrest.

Kimberly Guillory was attacked through the tent where she lived near Second and L streets before midnight May 1. Guillory was critically wounded but survived the violent assault.

Najm’s killing came two days after David Henry Breaux, 50, the man known to Davisites as the “Compassion Guy,” was found dead with multiple stab wounds in the city’s Central Park.

Yolo Superior Court Judge Samuel McAdam told attorneys to return to his Woodland courtroom June 20 for a competency hearing.

At the hearing Monday, Reales Dominguez, his long black hair again a veil over his eyes, was clad in a heavy green safety vest and shackled at the wrists and waist. He sat next to Yolo County public defender Dan Hutchinson and tried several times to speak during the hearing, before finally declaring that he no longer wanted Hutchinson to represent him.

“I don’t want an attorney,” Reales Dominguez said, as he rose from his seat.

Reales Dominguez will remain held without bail in Yolo County custody while criminal proceedings are suspended.

Yolo County prosecutors also announced subpoenas at the morning preliminary hearing conference. They plan to present medical records from medical and mental health care provider Wellpath as well as records from Davis fire officials related to the first victim Breaux’s fatal attack at a June 6 hearing before McAdam.