Mental health and affordable housing top Las Cruces’ list of 2024 capital outlay asks

This is part two of a multi-part set of articles reviewing the city's 2024 legislative outlook.

As the 2024 New Mexico Legislative Session approaches, the City of Las Cruces began setting its priorities for capital outlay requests during a meeting on Monday.

Capital outlay is a critical funding source for infrastructure development in New Mexico. The money funds projects such as new recreation centers, park improvements, and public safety technology upgrades. This year, there’s more money to be doled out than in years past – and plenty of needs to be addressed.

Every representative and senator of the New Mexico Legislature is given a yearly fund of money to award to brick-and-mortar projects. Legislators typically use the money on projects in their districts, but they’re not required to. The amount of money depends on the legislator’s seniority and available funds.

During a special work session on Monday, Srijana Basnyat, a Las Cruces city planner and staff member of the city manager, said the city would again orient its asks to suit the projects that local legislators want to fund. Basnyat said the city employed this technique last year with success.

Basnyat said that local legislators were interested in funding projects around five areas. Those areas include:

Affordable housing

Active transportation (public transit plus bicycle and pedestrian safety)

Behavioral health

Public safety

Sustainability

Big projects come with big-dollar asks

Basnyat noted first the city’s effort to transform Fire Station 3 into a Mobile Integrated Healthcare building.

The building would house the Mobile Integrated Healthcare unit and Project LIGHT. The remodel would cost about $6.2 million. Basnyat said the city is asking lawmakers for $4 million. Basnyat also said the city would ask for $2.4 million to improve Fire Station 9.

Basnyat said the city would ask for $6 million for active transportation efforts.

She said the money would be used for projects like sidewalk improvements, ADA compliance, shad structures, street lighting, intersection improvements, bicycle facilities, and street-side trees.

Next, Basnyat said the city will request $7 million to construct permanent housing adjacent to Community of Hope. The project is called Amador Crossing. It would create 40 to 50 new housing units in Las Cruces. Amador Crossing is also a permanent supportive housing complex, an intervention solution meant to serve those facing chronic homelessness. The total cost of this project is $7.6 million, Basnyat said.

The next effort Basnyat discussed was Lift Up Las Cruces, a beautification and poverty alleviation effort. She said the next “Lift up” area had been chosen to include the El Paseo Road area. The city would request $4.2 million for renovation efforts, including at Valley View Park. Other projects would be added based on a survey of area residents, Basnyat said.

Additionally, Basnyat said the city would ask for $12.6 million for the East Mesa Recreational Complex. The complex is partially funded by GO Bond money, but Basnyat said the city is still about $25 million short of fully funding the $38 million project.

Another $3.6 million would be asked for to address small infrastructure projects, such as improvements to South Main Street, the first Lift Up Las Cruces area, and Wastewater septic system upgrades.

