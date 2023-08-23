Mental health: Back to School is good time to start conversation with kids
Mental health: Back to School is good time to start conversation with kids
Mental health: Back to School is good time to start conversation with kids
"Secrets of Miss America" exposes how pressures of the title negatively impacted the women who wore the crown.
A new study finds that many fish oil supplements make broad health claims that aren't backed up.
Get this: A 58-inch TV for under $300, a Dyson vac reduced by over $100 — and more.
Notre Dame is currently a 20.5-point favorite, while the total (50.5) is hovering just below the key number of 51.
Lex, an AI-powered writing tool, today said it has raised a $2.75 million seed round led by True Ventures. The company has been spun out of Every, which Lex's CEO Nathan Baschez helped start. Baschez described Lex as a "modern writing platform," emphasizing that 'modern' in this case means inclusive of AI.
Farley, the Titans' first-round pick in 2021, was not at the house at the time of the explosion.
Kohl's is feeling the brunt of consumers spending less.
Score top-of-the-line fix-it gear at rock-bottom prices.
Now the pumpkin flavor market is worth nearly $1 billion dollars.
The Yankees are now five games under .500.
Here's a list of the best budget robot vacuums you can buy, as chosen by Engadget editors.
MOSH, a brain health brand started by Maria Shriver and Patrick Schwarzenegger, took in its first institutional capital of $3 million in Series A financing to accelerate its retail distribution strategy. The round was led by clients of MSA Advisors, LLC (Main Street Advisors) and a group of investors, including Joyance Ventures, The Lab Capital Advisors, Verso Capital and Entrepreneur Ventures.
Meta is considerably expanding Messenger's encryption feature, rolling it out to "millions more people's chats" starting today.
Tech concerns top 2023 Mott Poll.
High energy prices are leading to a solar boom across the world, but in Singapore, many home owners are still hesitant to install solar panels because of the high cost, says Bolong Chew, the founder of Solar AI Technologies. The startup wants to make solar energy more accessible in Southeast Asia with a rent-to-own model that helps customers start saving on their energy bills from the start.
A’ja Wilson recorded only the third 50-point outing in WNBA history on Tuesday night.
On this week's episode of The Bandwagon, we decide whether each team performed below, at or above the level we were expecting this season.
Rashada left Florida after a reported $13.8 million NIL offer fell through. Now he's won the starting QB job at Arizona State as a true freshman. That is one quick redemption story.
The average teacher can afford just 12% of homes for sale within 20 minutes of driving distance from their schools in 2023.
A new gay rom-com is educating straight people about gay sex.