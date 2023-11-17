Mental health counselor accused; charged with sex assault, stalking

MILWAUKEE - A man who happens to be a mental health counselor faces sexual assault, stalking and kidnapping charges for alleged crimes that happened over the last month. The accused is 27-year-old William Skalecki of Cedarburg.

According to the criminal complaint, a Milwaukee County sheriff's deputy responded on Thursday, Nov. 9 to a sexual assault complaint that happened at Wisconsin Avenue Park in Wauwatosa. A woman in her early 20s indicated "she was sexually assaulted at knifepoint" by Skalecki.

When investigators spoke with the victim, she indicated earlier in the day, she had been leaving a work-related appointment. In a parking structure, she encountered Skalecki unexpectedly "who then put his arm around her, 'escorting her' and forced her into the back seat" of his SUV," the complaint said.

The victim added Skalecki drove to Wisconsin Avenue Park and "produced a large kitchen knife with a smooth blade and wood handle, then held it to her throat," per the complaint. Prosecutors said Skalecki then threatened the victim, assaulted her and then "dropped her off down the road."

The complaint indicates the victim suspected Skalecki was "tracking" her in some way because between Oct. 2 and Nov. 6 – on multiple occasions showing up at places where the victim had been.

The victim told investigators Skalecki was employed as a counselor for a mental health services business in southeast Wisconsin. On Nov. 10, a deputy approached Skalecki at the business and requested to interview him regarding the allegations. Skalecki requested an attorney and was taken into custody.

Skalecki made his initial appearance in Milwaukee County court on Wednesday, Nov. 15. Cash bond was set at $100,000.