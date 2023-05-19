Mental Health Court graduates celebrate their journey

May 18—Two people graduated from Frederick County's Mental Health Court on Wednesday, celebrating the completion of an intensive program for nonviolent offenders with mental disorders.

To be eligible for the program, people must be diagnosed with a mental illness and have committed lower-level crimes such as vandalism and disorderly conduct, according to the Frederick County State's Attorney's Office.

Mental Health Court works with offenders after they have pleaded guilty, but before sentencing. The goal is to decrease recidivism and help them return to the community in a constructive manner, according to the state's attorney's office.

Graduates Roscoe Davis of Taneytown and Beth Freytag of Frederick stood with the program staff in front of Frederick County District Judge Earl W. Bartgis Jr. on Wednesday. They and people who know them discussed their journeys. Then, both received diplomas.

Davis and Freytag completed the program in 658 and 868 days, respectively, Stacy Steinmetz, who represents defendants in the specialty court, said after the event.

"I just want to thank the whole Mental Health Court," Davis said during the ceremony, particularly for the encouragement during the program.

Freytag also thanked the staff "for all you have done to help me out."

The program "is not easy," Bartgis said during the ceremony. "But you've done it very well. ... We are incredibly proud of you today."

Mental Health Court has four phases, the first of which involves weekly meetings in court, Steinmetz said in a phone interview. The meetings then become less frequent.

The phases have guidelines, but generally are customized to fit the needs of each person, she said.

Support for clients could involve assistance finding housing resources, building a personal support network, writing job applications and connecting with therapists or psychiatrists, Steinmetz said.

"The clients identify most of their own needs, and we work toward identifying their own solutions," Steinmetz said.

Frederick police Officer First Class Tony Lawson spoke on Davis' behalf. He said he has known Davis for more than 10 years and remembered seeing him in areas including around South Market Street.

"I could not get two words out of him," Lawson said. "He just didn't want to have anything to do with the po-po," he said, referring to a slang term for the police.

One day, Lawson said, he was walking near the 100 block of South Market Street, and a woman asked for help retrieving keys from the gutter.

Lawson said he couldn't reach far enough in, but he saw Davis, who is tall, nearby. Lawson asked Davis to reach in to get the keys. Davis got them out.

"I just want to say to you, thanks and congratulations. Much like you had the tools to reach down in the gutter and give somebody a little bit of hope, you now have the tools to give yourself that hope, and I wish nothing but the best for you," Lawson said.

Mike Moore, chief of the District Court Division at the State's Attorney's Office and liaison to the Mental Health Court, said he and the Mental Health Court staff went back and forth over whether Davis was a good candidate for the program.

They thought, "'I don't know, guys, this is going to be a risk,'" Moore said.

"And you crushed it," he told Davis.

Davis previously had 13 interactions with Frederick County's District and Circuit Courts in 14 years before joining the program. "Since he's been with us, in, July 2021, he's had zero," Steinmetz said.

Freytag said after the event that what she remembered most from the program was Jebadiah Kimble, the coordinator for Mental Health Court, helping her buy a bus ticket that allowed her to see her dad before he died.

For State's Attorney Charlie Smith, creating the court was the fulfillment of a long-held dream, he said before the event.

"It was because I saw the amount of defendants that were coming through the system with mental health problems, and they would just not get treated, and come back again and again and again," Smith said.

"So, we knew that if we were going to help these people out, and quite frankly, fight crime, that we had to address their mental health needs," Smith added.