Mental Health: Death in Polk County Jail's mental health unit shows flaws in the system

Shaun Marc Seaman, 39, was removed from life support on Friday, May 21. Polk County Sheriff's officials and family members say Seaman was beaten at the South County Jail in Frostproof while being held in a cell with three other inmates, all on suicide watch. The death is being investigated as a murder.

FROSTPROOF — On May 13, Polk County Jail inmate John Ward Smith was being held in a mental health unit cell in Frostproof, on suicide watch, when investigators say he repeatedly stomped on the head of fellow inmate Shaun Seaman, 39, who died more than a week later from his injuries.

Smith was in custody, having been charged with assaulting his pregnant wife. According to a separate arrest affidavit, Smith said he had been "seeing demons."

Now Seaman’s family is suing the jail, saying his civil rights were violated when he was housed with a dangerous and violent felon.

'A pool of blood beneath his head'

Smith was housed with Seaman, Sean Collins, and Daniel Glanton.

Seaman had been arrested for domestic violence after Baker Acting himself at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center. He had always struggled developmentally and had an IQ of 67, his father, Marc Seaman, said.

Glanton would eventually tell detectives that just before 3:20 p.m., Smith first attacked Collins, punching him in the face and causing him to fall backwards onto the floor, where Smith continued punching Collins.

According to reports, Smith then walked over to Seaman, who was asleep on a mattress on the floor, and repeatedly stomped on Seaman’s head. Smith then covered Seaman with a blanket, including his head. Ten minutes later, he walked back and stomped on Seaman's head several more times.

Detention staff began distributing medicine and saw Collins on the floor, with Smith standing over him and his foot on Collins’ neck. Officials said staff immediately worked to separate Smith and Collins and remove them from the cell.

Seaman was still on the mattress and appeared to be asleep, according to an arrest affidavit. As is protocol with inmates on suicide watch, guards walked by the cell, looking in on inmates, about every 15 minutes, but didn't physically check on Seaman until four and a half hours after the attack.

The report went on to state at about 7:40 p.m. a detention deputy asked Glanton to get Seaman’s attention and Glanton “lifted the victim’s arm, which partially elevated the victim’s head, exposing a pool of blood beneath his head.”

Seaman was rushed to Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center, where doctors found that he had swelling and bleeding of the brain. He remained in a coma for more than a week until his family took him off life support.

A week after the incident, Glanton told detectives that he didn’t say anything to guards when it happened because he was afraid of Smith.

Officials say housing suicidal inmates together is standard practice at the jail.

"In general, we want people to let us know if their cell mates are doing something to themselves and not just in suicide watch,” said Polk County Sheriff Capt. Michael Allen, chief of the jail. He did not speak specifically about the Seaman case.

“We've gotten some inmates that have been quite depressed because family hasn't come down because of COVID or maybe they lost a family member, and we want people that are living together in a cell to alert us when that other person's going to do something that may harm them,” Allen said. “So our thought processes there is if they’re with other people and they try to harm themselves, they let us know when the person that wants to harm themselves.”

John Ward Smith’s record

John Ward Smith, 37, has been arrested at least 20 times since 2003, including for violent felonies. He told The Ledger in an email that he is schizophrenic and bipolar, but wasn't receiving his medications when investigators say he stomped to death his cellmate in May. (Provided Photos)

Smith, 37, has a lengthy arrest record as an adult dating back 20 years. An affidavit said he also had an extensive juvenile record.

Between August and November 2020, he was arrested for stabbing a couple at the Lakeview Motel and for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon — a firearm — aggravated battery, driving with a suspended license and reckless driving causing property damage and/or injury, along with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

While he was in custody in November, he was charged with battery on another inmate, giving the man a cut lip and a swollen eye, an affidavit shows. He also refused to be handcuffed for a trip to the medical ward, and, according to Polk County Sheriff's Office spokesman Scott Wilder, he broke the toilet in his cell. He was labeled a danger to other inmates. Smith was released from the Polk County Jail on Dec. 22 while he awaited trial.

On April 14, Smith was arrested for felony domestic violence. An arrest affidavit shows he put his pregnant wife in a chokehold and pulled her to the ground.

After Seaman’s death, Smith was charged with his murder and then the April 10 murder of Smith's cousin, Melvin Idleburg.

Court records stated the relationship between Smith and Idleburg had grown increasingly violent after Smith tried to get into his cousin’s home when the cousin was away and his girlfriend was home alone with her children.

“The victim and his family believed that Smith was trying to get to one of the children for unknown reasons, but it was implied that he was possibly attracted sexually to them,” the affidavit reads. “In recent months, Smith has been vocal in making threats to kill the victim. Family members stated Smith’s recent behavior has been erratic with hallucinations that he’s been seeing ‘demons,’ possibly due to the abuse of illegal narcotics.”

"Code D - Dangerous to others"

Despite multiple pending charges of violent felonies, Smith’s April 14 booking sheet on file with the Polk County Clerk of the Court shows he is not listed as a danger to others, but states that he is suicidal, had been Baker Acted and should be held in maximum security. His booking sheet also shows he was arrested at Lakeland Regional Medical Center.

Smith said in an email to his sister, Ollie Marie Smith, which she shared with The Ledger, he had been Baker Acted prior to his April arrest. On May 4, jail officials noted he was suicidal. Following the attack on Seaman, he was again listed as Code D, or dangerous to others.

In the email to his sister, Smith claimed that he was taken to the jail from Peace River Center, a mental health facility in Polk County. He said he has been diagnosed as bipolar and schizophrenic.

“I wasn’t supposed to be housed around other inmates because of my custody level and they knew that I’ve been a code d inmate since 11/18/2020, which means that because I’m allegedly a safety and security risk that i'm supposed to be handcuffed and shackled and housed alone in a 1 man cell *NOT* with other inmates,” Smith wrote. “On top of all that I was not on my medication at the time of the alleged incident.”

Smith said he was supposed to be prescribed:

• Lithium — According to WebMD, it is used for mental illnesses, including bipolar disorder, depression, and schizophrenia. Lithium supplements may also be used for other conditions, but there is limited scientific evidence to support these uses.

• Risperidone — According to WebMD, it is used to treat certain mental or mood disorders, such as schizophrenia, bipolar disorder, and irritability associated with autistic disorder. It can help patients think clearly and take part in everyday life. It works by helping to restore the balance of certain natural substances in the brain.

• Lisinopril for high blood pressure.

The booking sheet for his Nov. 18 and Nov. 25 arrests do show that he was listed as Code D and that he should be handcuffed, shackled, and have two deputies present whenever he was out of his housing unit. He was also on suicide watch and required to have “neuro checks.”

Wilder said Smith's risk assessment when he was taken to the jail in April included his current and previous criminal histories, but that he "did not have any immediate behavioral issues observed."

Wilder added that Smith "has kept the same status since 11/18/2020, there has been no change—it has never been cleared out of the system. He was Code D when he was booked in April 14th."

Wilder provided copies of what is on electronic file for Smith, showing he was still listed as dangerous in April. On May 20 - after the attack on Seaman - it was noted that he should be housed alone.

In the email to his sister, Smith never took responsibility for what happened to Seaman.

“All they trying to do is cover it up, but I can’t sit back and let them ruin my life like that,” Smith wrote.

Wilder said their record shows that Smith was evaluated and given medication within two days of his incarceration on April 14.

"He was booked late on (April) 14th, he received his first dose on the 16th," Wilder said, noting that he could not reveal which medications he was given unless Smith signed a release. His sister said he has signed the form, but sheriff's officials said there is no release on file for him.

But, Wilder added that Smith "was arrested on outstanding warrants while he was at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center after having been Baker Acted and taken there by the Lakeland Police Department. He came directly to us from LRHMC."

In another email to his sister, Smith said he is now taking geodon to treat schizophrenia, lithium for bipolar and schizophrenia, benzotrosine to offset the side effects of the first two medications, and lisinopril for high blood pressure.

Marc Seaman, Shaun’s father, is suing the Polk County Jail. He declined to make a statement about Smith’s email, other than to say he found it interesting. Seaman’s attorney is now noted civil rights lawyer Benjamin Crump.

Neither jail officials nor Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd would comment on the case because of the pending litigation.

To get help

Polk County’s Peace River Center offers a 24-Hour Emotional Support and Crisis Line: 863-519-3744 or toll-free at 800-627-5906.

