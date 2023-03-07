Mental health evaluation ordered for second-degree murder suspect John Norton

Mar. 7—PRINCETON — A preliminary hearing for a Virginia man charged with second-degree murder was postponed Monday after a circuit court judge ordered that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

John William Aaron Norton, 28, of Pounding Mill, Va. was charged with second-degree murder and other felonies including felon in possession of a firearm and eight counts of wanton endangerment after a fatal shooting Feb. 24 on Maple Acres Road in Mercer County. Deputies with the Mercer County Sheriff's Department were dispatched after receiving a report about shots being fired inside a home.

Norton cursed and continued shooting after deputies arrived and identified themselves, according to a criminal complaint filed by Detective-Lieutenant S.A. Sommers with the sheriff's department.

"Multiple Mercer County Sheriff's Department and West Virginia State Police units responded to the residence, securing the perimeter and evacuating neighbors," Sommers said in the criminal complaint. "The original complainant, Jessica Smith, and her family were in the residence directly across from the residence the male was shooting from; he was identified as John William Aaron Norton."

As Jessica Smith, Roy Smith and their two children were in the process of evacuating their home, Norton "fired two more rounds," Sommers stated in his report. "He fired the rounds through the front door of the residence toward Jessica Smith's residence. One round travelled through the front door, then through the kitchen window of Jessica Smith's residence, as Jessica Smith was standing in front of the window. The round struck her in the chest, causing her death."

After a standoff lasting several hours, Norton was arrested. A .40-caliber firearm and eight shell casings were recovered from the house where Norton was shooting, Sommers said in the report.

Norton was scheduled Monday from a preliminary hearing before Magistrate Mike Flanigan. This hearing was delayed when Circuit Court Judge Mark Wills granted a motion from attorney David Kelley for Norton to undergo "an outpatient psychological/psychiatric evaluation," according to records at the Mercer County Circuit Clerk's Office. Laurel Ridge Psychological Associates in Princeton will conduct the evaluation.

Norton is being held at the Southern Regional Jail on a $200,000 cash-only bond.

In West Virginia, second-degree murder has a possible sentence of 10 to 40 years in prison, according to the State Code. Wanton endangerment has a possible sentence of one to five years in prison, and felon in possession of a firearm has a sentence of up to five years in prison.

— Contact Greg Jordan at gjordan@bdtonline.com

