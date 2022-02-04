Mental health evaluation requested for man accused of attacking law enforcement

Feb. 4—The Troy man accused of injuring Police Chief Katie Davis during his Jan. 2 arrest will undergo a mental health evaluation at the Montana State Hospital.

Jonathan Joseph Peterson, 33, faces charges of assault on a peace officer, disorderly conduct, intimidation, resisting arrest and obstructing a peace officer following last month's police pursuit in the small city. Officers attempted several times to bring Peterson down using Tasers with little success, according to court documents.

In an unopposed motion dated Jan. 24, defense attorney Keenan Gallagher asked that the court commit Peterson to the state mental hospital for up to 60 days. During that time, staff would examine Peterson and produce a report regarding his mental health.

Specifically, Gallagher asked that the report include an opinion on Peterson's understanding of the court proceedings and his ability to assist in his defense. Gallagher also requested the report render an opinion on Peterson's mental state with regards to circumstances of his arrest.

Police officers in Troy began looking for Peterson after a resident complained he was pounding on their door, according to court documents. In an affidavit, Troy Police officer Michael Miller recounted the ensuing pursuit, which led authorities along First Street, through a home, a backyard and onto Riverside Avenue.

As they attempted to corral Peterson, he allegedly charged Davis and grappled with her. Miller wrote that he struck Peterson, believing he was reaching for an item on Davis' belt. The confrontation left Davis with a swollen and bleeding lip, court documents said. When they called for an ambulance crew to check on Peterson, he declined to go to a local medical center. According to Miller's account, Peterson said the last time he had gone to the facility "a surgeon cut his throat and placed purple circles on his chest."

District Judge Matthew Cuffe took little time in agreeing to Gallagher's request. In his commitment order, issued the same day, he directed the sheriff's office to transport Peterson to the mental health facility as soon as a bed opened up.

He also passed along Gallagher's requests to the staff of the state hospital.

"At the defendant's request, the report shall include 'an opinion as to the capacity of the defendant to have a particular state of mind that is an element of the offense charged' and 'an opinion as to the capacity of the defendant, because of a mental disease or disorder or developmental disability, to appreciate the criminality of the defendant's behavior ..." Cuffe wrote in the order.

Peterson's arraignment in Lincoln County District Court was scheduled for Jan. 24. Held in the Lincoln County Detention Center on a $100,000 bond at the time, he made a brief appearance in court via videoconferencing software before Cuffe announced the case's continuation. During his time on camera, Peterson referenced again his story of receiving purple circles when last in a medical setting.