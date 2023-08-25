‘Mental health’: Family of suspect, neighbors come together to heal after Garfield shootout

A small memorial was placed outside of the home on Broad Street where thousands of shots rang out Wednesday.

Thursday night, candles lined the steps. It was a stark contrast to the boarded windows that read no trespassing.

William Hardison Sr.’s family tells us that their uncle was a good person who was dealing with a lot.

“Mental health, mental health,” said Diamond Brown, Hardison’s niece.

Brown said her uncle stood for what he believed in and that he believed that the home on Board Street belonged to their family.

“He just got tired like he said this is his house and he paid for everything what are y’all trying to kick me out for,” Brown said.

Mayor Ed Gainey addressed the incident earlier Thursday afternoon and commended officers for getting neighbors off of the street and ushering them to safety. Gainey also said that this incident highlights the need for more wrap-around services

“Police did what they had to do to make sure that the security was a top priority,” Gainey said. “Again here is another example that there are a lot of holes on the federal state and local levels that have to be fixed so things like this don’t happen.”

Family members are asking those who knew their Uncle Bill to remember the good that he once shared and are sending their thanks to those in the community who have shown him grace in his passing.

“Oh man, he was just a joyful person, he was very happy, he didn’t mean no harm to anyone,” Brown said.

