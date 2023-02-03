Mental health of man accused in fatal Upper Burrell bar shooting questioned in trial

A man accused of shooting and killing a patron at an Upper Burrell bar in 2021 will be evaluated again to determine if he is competent to stand trial.

Daniel Moles will also be evaluated by a psychologist to see if mental illness is a possible defense, according to Channel 11 news partner the Tribune-Review.

Moles is accused of killing 31-year-old Randy Jenereaux at Woodpeckers Pub and Grub on Nov. 13, 2021.

Police say Moles was a regular at the bar when he pulled out a gun and fired two shots in the direction of twin brothers. According to police, Moles did not know the brothers and had no interaction with them before the shooting.

He was found competent to stand trial in January 2022.

The judge ordered Moles to appear again in court in about three months, according to the Trib.

