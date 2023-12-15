Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County asks commissioners for smaller board

On Thursday, David Ross, executive director of the Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County, asked Ashland County commissioners James Justice and Denny Bittle to consider a resolution to change the membership of the governing board of the MHRB from 18 to 12. The move would be permitted by section 340.02 of the ORC.

MHRB Chair Mary Deeter was also in attendance.

Members would include eight appointed by the county commissioners and four who will be appointed by the Ohio Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services.

“We have been at 18 for many, many years,” said Ross. “And it has been increasingly challenging to find 18 citizens and volunteers. We are just looking for the flexibility. We had several numbers we could choose from and we ended up at 12.”

The Ashland County Office Building at the intersection of West Main and Cottage Streets is seen here Tuesday, April 6, 2021. TOM E. PUSKAR/TIMES-GAZETTE.COM

Options included 9, 12, 14, 15 or 18 members.

Ross explained they are allowed by the changes in law to revisit the number later on, and if for some reason it is not working, they can change the member number every four calendar years.

“We need folks who are going to be active and I think we can do that much more reasonably with 12 versus 18,” he added.

With Commissioner Mike Welch absent, the resolution was passed by Justice and Bittle.

Other action

Three hires within the J&FS were authorized. William Pierce (Social Service Worker 2, effective Dec. 18), Jay Edmondson (Child Support Case Manager, effective Dec. 26) and Tony Shambaugh (MIS Specialist 2, effective Dec. 18).

Authorized a Resolution of Support for Charter Communications for an application for Round 2 of the Ohio Residential Broadband Expansion Grant program.

Approved travel for Maintenance Superintendent Dennis Harris and Assistant Maintenance Superintendent Jordan Stroub for travel to Columbus on Jan. 18.

Approved a proposal from The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc. to assist with the 2024 post-closure monitoring program at the closed Ashland County Landfill at a cost of $90,150.

Made one transfer to Sheriff.

Approved and entered into a 1-year contract with the Village of Perrysville and Sheriff E. Wayne Risner for police protection services for the village during 2024 at a cost of $101,948.

Authorized an agreement with the Erie County Detention Center to provide 10 youth detention beds per day at a rate of $80 per day, effective Jan. 1, 2024 – Dec. 31. 2024.

Commissioners will meet 9 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 21 in the Commissioner’s Conference Room on the second floor of the County Office Building. The meetings are open to the public, but also live-streamed on the Ashland County Government Facebook page.

This article originally appeared on Ashland Times Gazette: Mental Health and Recovery Board of Ashland County drops to 12 members