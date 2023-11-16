Mental health, a stray bullet: What to know about the suspect in Jillian Ludwig's death

Despite a history of violent crime, three mental health experts declined to commit the man police say shot and killed Jillian Ludwig months before a stray bullet hit the Belmont student as she walked in a Nashville park last week, records show.

Shaquille Taylor, 29, is charged with aggravated assault and evidence tampering in connection with Ludwig's death, but he could face additional charges because the case has since been bound over to a grand jury for review, officials said.

In the days since Ludwig's death, there's been a ground swell of support for gun and mental health reform in Tennessee. There are also many questions.

Tommy Yoder, a 21-year-old Belmont student, is among those seeking answers and calling for change. The Atlanta native said he barely knew Ludwig. A mutual friend was trying to pair them up to start a band, he said, but her death has shaken him.

He wasn't alone.

Moms and Students Demand Action has also spoken out since Ludwig's death, saying lawmakers didn't pass red flag laws that would keep guns away from dangerous people like Taylor during their August special session.

“Going out for a walk shouldn’t be a death sentence, but because of our country’s gun violence crisis, it is. There’s no reason Jillian shouldn’t be alive today,” Isabella Hipp, a gun violence survivor and volunteer with Belmont University Students Demand Action said in a statement.

"Unrestricted access to guns is killing my generation left and right for simply going about our daily lives. It has to stop. We cannot allow Tennessee politicians to continue to choose the ‘guns everywhere agenda’ over our right to live.”

A suspect's troubling past

Nashville police say Taylor was firing at a car on 13th Court shortly before 2:30 p.m. on Nov. 7 when a stray bullet struck Ludwig. The Belmont freshman music business major would lie in the park for more than an hour before being discovered by a passerby. She was 18 when she died on Nov. 8.

Police said Taylor admitted to firing shots and claimed to have given the gun to another person.

It wasn't the first time he'd been in front of investigators.

Taylor was charged with robbery in 2015 and found guilty on a lesser charge of assault, according to court records. He was sentenced to 11 months and 29 days in jail. In 2016, he was arrested on aggravated burglary charges before being convicted on a lesser charge of contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

It was not clear how long he'd been sentenced in that case.

He was most recently arrested in a Sept. 21 grocery store parking lot inside a vehicle that had been carjacked by two men wearing ski masks days earlier on Whites Creek Pike near Dickerson Pike, police said.

Taylor did not admit to being involved in the carjacking, but he was charged with felony auto theft and released on a $20,000 bond, according to court records, which also show that he did not attend a court appearance, scheduled for Nov. 3, and a failure to appear warrant had been issued for his arrest.

It was active at the time of Ludwig's fatal shooting.

Before the September incident, Taylor had been released from police custody on May 19 after three court-appointed doctors unanimously testified that he was incompetent to stand trial for assault with a deadly weapon, records show.

Taylor could have been committed to a mental health facility, only he wasn't because he didn't meet the state standards for involuntary commitment, records show.

To be involuntarily committed, a person must be found by two doctors to suffer from a severe mental illness that causes that person to be a substantial risk of serious harm to themselves or others. There must also be no other less restrictive measures than commitment, Funk explained.

Taylor incompetent, but not committed by evaluators

Dr. Jenny Matthai, psychological director at Tennessee Department of Intellectual and Developmental Disabilities, was one of the doctors who evaluated Taylor and said in her Jan. 5 report that he did not possess, "adjudicative competence due to his intellectual disabilities and language impairment."

Matthai spent five hours with Taylor during five sessions.

She wrote in her report that Taylor did not process information well and was confused at times, but she said he could be restored through competency training, which was subsequently carried out.

During those sessions, Matthai said Taylor understood court personnel and what it meant to be guilty of a crime, but he struggled to retain, recall and integrate any new information he was given.

"Dr. Matthai concluded that Mr. Taylor only minimally meets the requirements for foundation competency in her opinion," court records said.

Dr. Michael Loftin, a forensic examiner for the Tennessee Department of Mental Health and Substance Abuse, also met with Taylor.

After interviewing the suspect for 45 minutes, Loftin concluded Taylor did not show signs of increased risk for self-harm, had no suicidal ideations or plans and repeatedly denied any homicidal ideations and found that Taylor did not meet the criteria for involuntary commitment, records show.

Dr. Mary Elizabeth Wood, of Vanderbilt University Medical Center's forensic evaluation team, also concluded Taylor was incompetent and did not meet standards for commitment to mental health hospital, court records said.

Wood previously told The Tennessean that in order to stand trial and face charges, a defendant must be able to understand the court process and assist counsel, which includes rational decision making and the ability to systematically weigh alternatives.

What's happening right now?

Nashville District Attorney Glenn Funk said this week he is working with lawmakers on legislation that deals with mental health.

Funk said having a person voluntarily committed in Tennessee is challenging while the state deals with shortages to address the problem.

"This nearly impossible standard impacts public safety," the district attorney has said in prior statements. "The law must be altered to accurately balance individual needs with public safety. At the same time Tennessee must provide more beds and staffing resources to handle dangerous individuals I will continue to work with the legislature on these serious mental health issues."

Funk is working with Rep. William Lamberth, R-Portland, to pass legislation that would see the state pay for mental health evaluations and treatment rather than the counties for those charged with a misdemeanor and deemed incompetent to stand trial. The bill passed on first consideration in the House but remains tabled by the Senate.

"We are expecting Rep. Lamberth to champion this as soon as possible. It had almost unanimous support from both sides of the aisle as it was being discussed in committee," a spokesperson for Funk said in a statement.

The bill would increase spending by $2.4 million in fiscal year 2023-2024 and $3.3 million in fiscal year 2024-2025, if passed.

State lawmakers will return to the Capitol on Jan. 9.

In the wake of Ludwig's death, Belmont University offered students and staff at the school access to counseling and ministry services and an on-campus memorial service was being planned Thursday to celebrate her life.

Belmont's Chief of Campus Security Pat Cunningham said in a statement that his department works closely with the Metro Nashville Police Department, recently added five officers, provides vehicle, bicycle and foot patrols and has more than 400 cameras installed across campus for public safety.

