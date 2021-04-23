Mental health: Trauma, genocide and my invisible illness

Victoria Uwonkunda - The Comb podcast, BBC Africa
·6 min read
Composite photo showing a baby and a mother
Victoria was born in Rwanda in 1981 and grew up in the capital, Kigali

I have an invisible health condition that is not often talked about.

This is the first time that I am describing my issue, which is deeply personal and has remained hidden from many of my friends and colleagues for years.

But the truth is that for much of my life I did not know that I had the condition or what it was called.

Now I recognise that after having lived through the genocide as a child growing up in Rwanda as well as other troubling events, I have post-traumatic stress disorder, also known as PTSD.

It triggers panic attacks that can come at any time and which leave me struggling to breathe. I am usually covered in a thin layer of cold sweat when they subside, as I fight to get back to my "normal" self.

Looking back, I was your regular happy child, growing up in the 1980s initially in a small but supportive family in Rwanda's capital, Kigali.

Mother, father and child
Victoria was brought up by her mother but is pictured here with both her parents

Essentially, it was myself, my mother and my little brother, Junior.

But this little angel would not live to see his first birthday, and his death, when I was around the age of two, from a severe coughing illness would be my first real sense of loss.

I could not comprehend the emptiness I felt, because I was a child myself, but over time I have come to see this as the possible start of my journey, the genesis of my PTSD.

The second gut-wrenching event came when I lost my mother to illness, two months before I turned 10.

I can still remember being in bed with her in the hospital, wanting to be close to her because I loved the way she smelt of sunshine. But when I touched her skin it was very dry. It was like there was nothing left of her as she had lost so much weight.

After she died, my world as I had known it up to that point was over, but I did not grieve as I just had to get on with things. I moved in with my aunt - who I now call my mum - and five cousins, all of whom were very supportive.

A mother and her child
Victoria was nine when her mother, pictured here, died and she moved in with an aunt and her family

Then, in April 1994, when I was 12, my life was completely upended by the genocide.

In just 100 days, 800,000 people would be killed by ethnic Hutu extremists targeting members of the minority Tutsi community, as well as their political opponents, irrespective of their ethnic origin.

To the sound of gunfire we fled Kigali for Gisenyi, a town close to the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo.

But the violence followed us and while travelling in the area around Gisenyi we were often stopped at roadblocks by militia fighters. One time they grabbed my little sister Nelly but my mum somehow talked them down from killing her.

That was a scary moment, when I realised that these people - who looked drunk and out of their minds - could do anything to us.

Some were quite young, but they had machetes, they had wooden clubs and some of them had blood on them.

This is something that will stay with me forever.

More on the genocide in Rwanda

We then crossed the border and became refugees in the Congolese town of Goma. I witnessed more death there as people were dying of cholera and dysentery and the bodies were piling up on the side of the road.

Throughout this time and then our move to Kenya and finally, when I was 16, to Norway, where we were resettled, I was in survival mode.

This is a psychological state that allows people to deal with stress, but if you live with it for too long it can be damaging.

However, once in Norway, when I began to feel more relaxed, the panic attacks began and a psychologist identified that I was suffering from PTSD.

Of course, I am not alone.

More than one in five people who have lived through war in the last decade are thought to have some type of mental health condition, including PTSD, the World Health Organization found.

And the condition can be the result of many different kinds of traumatic event.

According to the Public Library of Science medical journal, people living in sub-Saharan Africa are disproportionately exposed to trauma and may be at increased risk of PTSD.

But in many countries, mental health care and help is often either lacking or very limited.

A young girl in her house
Victoria understood later in her life that her trauma began at a young age

Take for example Sierra Leone, which has been through so much - a decade-long civil war, natural disasters that killed hundreds and an Ebola outbreak in 2015 that left almost 4,000 people dead.

The WHO estimates that 10% of the country's seven million population have mental health problems but only a tiny percentage are able to access mental health services.

"[When the war ended] there was a lot of talk about reconciliation, and peace-building," said Dr Rebecca Esliker, a clinical psychologist at the University of Makeni, in the country's northern province.

"But we didn't address the mental states many people had, the traumatic events that people went through, and those atrocities people experienced, and what remains in their minds."

Speaking to BBC podcast The Comb, Dr Esliker added that soon after the war, NGOs and other international organisations went to Sierra Leone and did two or three weeks work of what she calls "crash courses" to train people in counselling.

She argued that this would not have been enough to help Sierra Leoneans deal with the trauma they had gone through and as a result, the country continues to bear the consequences of all the untreated traumas, even to this day.

"We are seeing people who are trying to cope, especially those who were young during the war. We are seeing a lot of people dealing with serious mental disorders, which sometimes lead to a lot of aggression, fighting and domestic violence."

&quot;I am one of the fortunate ones to have lived in countries where mental health is easily accessible&quot;&quot;, Source: Victoria Uwonkunda, Source description: BBC journalist, Image: Victoria Uwonkunda
"I am one of the fortunate ones to have lived in countries where mental health is easily accessible"", Source: Victoria Uwonkunda, Source description: BBC journalist, Image: Victoria Uwonkunda

When I hear this I think myself lucky.

I have not exhibited the symptoms in the way that Dr Esliker describes, but I know many who do.

I am also one of the fortunate ones to have lived in countries where mental health care can be easily accessible and sometimes does not cost much.

But even in most developed countries, there remains widespread stigma about mental health conditions.

In a 2015 study in the UK, nearly nine out of 10 people with mental health problems said the stigma they experienced had a negative impact on their lives.

This often leads to people living with mental illness to shy away from seeking the help they need. We must simply stop calling people with mental health conditions "crazy".

It has taken me over 30 years to loudly and openly say that I have PTSD, and if I had not told you, you would not have known.

It is important to talk about these things with honesty and without feeling shame. Then maybe more people will seek the help they need.

Recommended Stories

  • Veteran diplomat Jeffrey Feltman named U.S. special envoy for Horn of Africa

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Veteran U.S. diplomat Jeffrey Feltman was named a special envoy for the Horn of Africa on Friday, as Washington looks to step up diplomatic efforts in a region hit by the conflict in Ethiopia's Tigray and other crises. Feltman also will lead international efforts to address tensions between Ethiopia and Sudan and around the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam, Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement. Fighting in Tigray, between rebels and government forces from both Ethiopia and its neighbor Eritrea, has killed thousands of people and forced hundreds of thousands more from their homes in the region of about 5 million.

  • 'Our lives are hanging by a thread': Latino parents with chronic diseases fear COVID-19 as schools reopen

    Latino parents with health issues ask LAUSD: If we get sick or die from COVID-19, who will take care of our children?

  • Chauvin scheduled to be sentenced in June

    He was convicted Tuesday of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

  • South Korea's president said Trump 'beat around the bush' on North Korea's nukes and his efforts 'failed'

    Trump met with Kim Jong Un on denuclearization several times, but North Korea retains its nuclear arsenal and the talks were unsuccessful overall.

  • Into the Labyrinth, review: Dustin Hoffman, a kidnapped Italian girl and a very stupid plot

    Dir: Donato Carrisi. Starring: Toni Servillo, Dustin Hoffman, Valentina Bellè, Vinichio Marchione, Luis Gnecco. 15 cert, 130 mins Into the Labyrinth is loopier than your average throwback thriller. It’s largely in Italian, with just a sprinkling of English dialogue to showcase a guest-starring Dustin Hoffman, who has an avuncular, underwritten role as some kind of forensic psychiatrist. Hoffman shares every one of his scenes with the actress Valentina Bellè, at first in a curiously appointed hospital ward, after her character’s recent rescue from 15 years of apparent imprisonment in a giant underground maze. Wandering its passages in a delirious, drug-addled stupor, Bellè’s Samantha had nothing there but an infernal puzzle-box toy and the odd pizza delivery to keep her entertained. Aspects of her long-ago kidnapping are guaranteed to remind you of The Silence of the Lambs, as is the occasional appearance of an oblivious Bichon Frise, the same breed as Buffalo Bill’s pet dog, Precious. Miles from those heights, this film’s laughably convoluted plot is scrabbling around in a screenwriter’s basement, its path littered with daft irrelevancies. You can very much blame the director for its glossy vapidity, as well as the writer of the novel for his behold-my-cleverness contrivances. To save effort, they’re the same person — the Italian airport-paperback maestro Donato Carrisi, in his second self-adapted feature. How much nonsense Carrisi asks us to swallow plunges this nearly, but perhaps not quite, into the wacky company of The Snowman, 2017’s much-derided Scandi-noir whodunit. For the bulk of the running time here, we tag along with a terminally ill private investigator called Bruno Genko (Toni Servillo), who was hired by the parents of the missing young Samantha, and resumes his interest in the police investigation after she escapes. The identity of her abductor remains a mystery – she never once saw his face – as do the whereabouts, somehow, of the labyrinth he ensconced her in.

  • Biden to make first overseas trip in office to UK, EU

    President Joe Biden will embark on his first overseas trip in office in June, the White House announced Friday, with the aim of demonstrating his administration's commitment to the transatlantic alliance and reengagement with key allies. Biden will attend the Group of Seven summit in Cornwall, England, set for June 11-13, followed by a visit to Brussels, where he will hold meetings with European Union leadership and attend the June 14 summit of leaders of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization. The meetings with the United States' closest allies come as Biden has invited Russian President Vladimir Putin to a summit in the coming months in a third country, though no date has yet been set.

  • Electronic Arts Has Trailed Videogame Rivals. Why the Stock Could Catch Up Soon.

    Electronic Arts has built steady growth with its live services segment, which includes in-game spending, subscriptions, advertising, and esports, one analyst says.

  • Relax, Everyone. Stocks Won’t Sink If Capital-Gains Tax Rate Rises

    The Biden administration may propose hiking capital-gains tax rates to 39.6% from 20% on certain individuals. But history suggests stock prices won’t sell off. Plus, investment-newsletter commentary on lumber prices, bonds, and a digital dollar.

  • ‘Stowaway’ VFX Cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen Breaks Down the Tense Spacewalk Scene

    Cinematographer Jannicke Mikkelsen is used to working with non-traditional filmmaking techniques, methods and in unique environments. In fact, it’s kind of her thing. Over the last decade, the Norwegian film director and cinematographer has solved innovative tech challenges with and for David Attenborough, the rock band Queen, Apollo11’s 50th-anniversary installation for NASA and was a […]

  • Miami police deputy chief and a commander are dismissed amid investigation, police say

    The deputy chief and a commander of the Miami Police Department have been dismissed from duty, pending an investigation.

  • Summit shows Biden's big vision on fighting climate change

    What did the world learn at Joe Biden's global summit about his vision of the battle to save the world’s climate? For two days, Biden and his team of climate experts pressed his case that tackling global warming not only can avert an existential threat, but also benefit the U.S. economy — and the world’s as well. The virtual summit, based at the White House and featuring more than 40 world leaders whose views were beamed to a global online audience, offered fresh details on how the U.S. might hope to supercharge its efforts on climate while leveraging international action to spur new technologies to help save the planet.

  • DOJ weighing additional charges against Derek Chauvin for using force on Black teen in 2017

    Former Minneapolis police officer accused of heavy-handed response to teenager four years ago

  • Michael Chabon Apologizes for Staying Silent on Scott Rudin’s Abuse

    Novelist Michael Chabon has issued a lengthy apology for not speaking up sooner about producer Scott Rudin’s abuses, saying that he witnessed Rudin mistreat his staff but kept quiet about it because he accepted that was how Hollywood worked. “I’m ashamed,” Chabon wrote on Medium. “I regret, and I want to apologize for, my part […]

  • Woman pleads guilty to hate crimes for running down children

    A Des Moines woman has pleaded guilty to federal hate crimes for intentionally driving her SUV into two children in 2019 because she said she thought one was Mexican and the other was a member of the Islamic State group. Nicole Poole Franklin, 43, entered the pleas Wednesday in a Des Moines federal court to two counts of violating the U.S. Hate Crime Act for trying to kill the children in separate attacks because of their races.

  • Biden appears to be only world leader to wear a mask at virtual climate summit

    Leaders who could be seen without masks included Putin, Merkel, Erdogan, and EU bigwigs von der Leyen and Michel

  • Efren Medina: 20-year-old Georgia firefighter dies during first shift

    ‘Efren was a wonderful brother, son, husband and friend to all,’ says friend on fundraiser page

  • Padma Lakshmi friend left with devastating scars after being attacked with acid in New York

    Top Chef host says ‘this is the nightmare of any parent’ in appeal for facts and donations for Pakistani family

  • Caitlyn Jenner officially running for California governor

    Casting herself as a ‘compassionate disrupter,’ the reality TV star and former Olympian hopes to unseat Gavin Newsom in a potential recall election

  • George Floyd mural in Texas defaced with racist graffiti after Derek Chauvin murder conviction

    Police describe perpetrator as ‘some knucklehead’

  • Swipe alt-right: Capitol riot suspect arrested after bragging about it on dating app Bumble

    ‘We are not a match,’ woman replies to Robert Chapman