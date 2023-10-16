Mental illness defense raised in trial over fatal shooting linked to satanic ritual belief

A mental illness causing a belief of satanic abortion rituals being performed in El Paso's Memorial Park led to a man fatally shooting a well-known lawyer, defense attorneys argued.

However, state prosecutors alleged the killing wasn't committed due to a mental illness but the calculated actions of a man with radicalized ideas that resulted in tearing a family apart.

Opening statements were delivered and several witnesses testified Monday, Oct. 16, during the murder trial of Joseph Angel Alvarez. The trial is being held in the 210th District Court at the Enrique Moreno County Courthouse in Downtown El Paso. Judge Alyssa Perez is presiding over the trial.

State prosecutors Raoaa King and Ray Duke are trying the case for the El Paso District Attorney's Office, while Alvarez's defense team is led by attorney Greg Anderson.

Alvarez, 40, is facing one count of murder and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon in connection with the Nov. 14, 2020 shooting of Georgette Kaufmann and Daniel Kaufmann at their home in the 3000 block of Copper Avenue in the historic Manhattan Heights neighborhood.

Alvarez is facing 99 years or life in prison if convicted.

Georgette Kaufmann died at the scene of the shooting, while Daniel Kaufmann suffered serious injuries but survived the attack.

King focused her opening statements on the heartbreaking loss suffered by the Kaufmann family and the planned actions of the gunman.

"This story began on the peaceful night of Nov. 14, 2020, when darkness set on the Kaufmann family," King said. "On that fateful night on the day she (Georgette Kaufmann) spent with her mother, she was ambushed by the assailant, attacked, fatally shot and left to die."

El Paso Police Department detectives found Alvarez had written a 22-page manifesto with "disturbing references" and taken 21 photos of Memorial Park, including four of the Kaufmann's home, King added.

"This was part of the defendant's manifesto, a grim testament to his intentions, a prelude to the violent act he would commit by taking the life of Georgette Kaufman and almost taking Daniel's life."

Satanic rituals, extremist religious beliefs and manifesto

A complaint affidavit states Alvarez made antisemitic and anti-Democratic Party ramblings.

Detectives described the email as a "manifesto" outlining Alvarez's "extremist religious beliefs" and "deep-rooted hate and radical beliefs."

The manifesto described abortion as "Jewish child sacrifice" and pro-choice supporters as the "Jewish Satanist Party" and called for "No more Democrat Party Officials," according to the affidavit.

Alvarez's actions were caused due to mental illness, Anderson said. He added psychologists found Alvarez was suffering from "a significant serious mental disorder."

"He thought that Satan worshipers, witches were behind abortions," Anderson said in his opening statements. "He thought abortions had to be stopped and that he had to warn the world. He thought aborted fetuses were planted in the ground and trees and plants resulted from them."

Anderson described Alvarez as a "very religious man" who turned to the Bible when he was fired from his job. He then "immersed himself even furthering than the Bible and into videos that had nothing to do with the Bible. It had to do with abortion."

He then showed the jury photos of tables, benches and trees at Memorial Park, which Alvarez believed were alters used to abort fetuses in satanic rituals.

"He visited the park, and he believed that Satanic abortion sacrifices were occurring in the park," Anderson said.

King asked the jury of seven women and five men "to consider the evidence and reach a verdict of guilty that ensures the justice is served." While Anderson asked the jury to find that his client was suffering from a mental illness which caused him to commit the fatal shooting.

Several witnesses testified Monday, including Daniel Kaufmann. More witnesses are expected to testify starting at 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Testimony sheds light on moments before, after shooting

Daniel Kaufmann testified he was in the family's computer room when he heard someone at the backdoor. Thinking it was his wife, he got up, walked to the door, grabbed the handle and then saw a man in his backyard.

The man then walked back to the door and fired six shots from a gun through a rod iron door, Daniel Kaufmann testified. He was shot in his head, his wrist and shoulder.

"This is how I am going to die," Daniel Kaufmann testified of what he thought when he realized he had been shot.

He then ran to the front door and went to the neighbor's house for help.

"If he gets into this house, I am dead," Daniel Kaufmann thought as he ran from the gunman.

He asked the neighbors to call 911 and to call his wife and tell her not to come home so she would be safe, he testified. The Kaufmanns were married for more than 22 years and had one son.

Daniel Kaufmann began to cry as he testified and Judge Perez called for a break.

Prosecutors played 911 calls, including one from U.S. Rep. Veronica Escobar, D-El Paso, who lived near the Kaufmann family. In one 911 call, Daniel Kaufmann is heard in the background telling his neighbor he was shot by a man and begging them to call his wife and warn her of the gunman.

At this point, Daniel Kaufmann did not know his wife had already been fatally shot. Detectives later found her body on the ground in their detached garage.

