Mentally ill man who fatally stabbed his mother, then asked police for 'a hug' sentenced

T’ontae Farley, 26, awaits sentencing in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Farley pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his mother, Vanessa Quarles, on Dec. 19, 2021 in North College Hill. Farley has suffered from schizophrenia since he was a child.

Just moments before Vanessa Quarles' mentally ill son stabbed her to death, she called 911.

"My son is sick," Quarles, 57, told the call-taker. "He has a knife."

She said she was hiding in the bedroom of her North College Hill apartment. She asked the police to hurry.

About 1½ minutes into the call, her son, T'ontae Farley, was able to get into the room. Quarles screamed.

Farley could be heard cursing at her. He threatened to cut her open. Then there were sounds of an attack. Minutes went by, and Quarles was not heard again on the call.

A judge on Wednesday sentenced Farley to 11 years in prison. The Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Corrections could hold him for up to an additional 5½ years, depending on his conduct.

Farley, 26, pleaded guilty in December to involuntary manslaughter. He has schizophrenia and at one point was deemed not competent to stand trial. But after undergoing treatment at a psychiatric hospital, he was deemed competent.

His attorney, Hugh McCloskey, said Wednesday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court that Farley was diagnosed with schizophrenia when he was young. The mental illness "did play a role in" what happened, McCloskey said.

T’ontae Farley (at center) talks with his attorney Hugh McCloskey, following his sentencing in the courtroom of Hamilton County Common Pleas Judge Wende Cross, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2024. Farley pleaded guilty to fatally stabbing his mother, Vanessa Quarles, on Dec. 19, 2021 in North College Hill. Farley has suffered from schizophrenia since he was a child.

"He has been very remorseful," McCloskey told Judge Wende Cross, adding that Farley spoke "in glowing terms" about his mother. "He understands what a terrible thing he did."

Farley declined to make a statement in court.

The attack happened around 1:30 a.m. on Dec. 19, 2021. Farley was arrested soon after and at one point asked a police officer for a hug, according to court documents.

When the officer asked why, Farley replied: "Because I stabbed my mother."

Cross said she would recommend to the prison system that Farley continue taking his psychiatric medications and take part in any available therapy.

