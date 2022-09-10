Mentally ill man gets probation in mother's attempted murder

Sep. 10—An Española man who tried to decapitate his mother with a bread knife in 2019 pleaded guilty Thursday to attempted murder in an agreement with prosecutors which calls for him to serve three years unsupervised probation.

As a condition of his probation, Louis Berger, 30, will also be required to reside with his father — who lives out of state — and obtain a mental health assessment and comply with treatment recommendations, according to the agreement.

"The events that took place with his mother were clearly the product of Mr. Berger's very serious mental health condition, which has been treated with great success during the course of his incarceration," Berger's public defender Sydney West said Friday in an email sent by a spokeswoman.

"The family has also agreed that he has the best options for continued treatment in Pennsylvania with his father," West continued. "The plea was designed to get him the treatment he needs without the stress of a trial that would clearly be emotionally difficult for everyone involved. Prison is not the best form of accountability in many cases."

According to court records, Berger used a serrated knife to cut his mother's throat and stabbed her with three different knives while holding her down. He then called 911 and said he tried to kill his mother and asked for police and an ambulance to be sent to his home.

Berger's mother told The New Mexican in December 2019 that her son had been diagnosed with schizophrenia and she did not want to see him prosecuted for the attack, which she said occurred after they argued about musical chord progressions.

"Louis needs help," she said at the time.

District Judge Jason Lidyard ruled early on in the case that Berger was not competent to be tried. He ordered Berger committed to the New Mexico Behavioral Health Institute in Las Vegas, N.M., to be treated until able to stand trial, according to reports from the time.

Berger was transported from the Rio Arriba County jail — not the state hospital— for his plea hearing Thursday, and the court officially found him competent Friday, court records show.