Mentally ill man pleads guilty after cache of 18 guns, fake police badges found in home

A mentally ill Melvindale man pleaded guilty this week after authorities found more than 18 firearms and fake police badges during a search of his home, after he fired a gun at his wife earlier this year.

Saliah Algahmi, 37, pleaded guilty Tuesday in U.S. District Court in Detroit to charges of unlawful possession of a firearm by a person who has been committed to a mental institution, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm with a removed, obliterated or altered serial number.

His attorney, William Swor, could not be immediately reached Wednesday afternoon.

He was charged after a May 19 incident in which his wife reported that he fired a gun at her as she sat in her vehicle in Detroit, federal prosecutors said in a release. The woman was not hurt.

On June 8, 2023, Detroit police seized these guns - 18 in total - from the home Melvindale man who the government says was not allowed to possess firearms due to his prior court-ordered hospitalization for mental health issues. Police found the guns following a domestic violence call: he allegedly shot at his wife and is now facing federal charges.

Authorities found 18 firearms, ammunition and two fake police badges when they searched his Melvindale home June 8 in connection with the incident.

One of the 18 firearms was used in the incident involving his wife, federal prosecutors said. Several of the weapons were stolen or unregistered, one had an obliterated serial number and at least one is classified as a machine gun, prosecutors said.

Algahmi was ordered committed for treatment for a mental illness for not more than 60 days in 2012 by Wayne County Probate Court, according to federal court records.

Prosecutors said Algahmi is detained until sentencing. He is scheduled to be sentenced Feb. 22, per court records.

According to his plea agreement, he is to forfeit all firearms and ammunition, including numerous pistols, revolvers and rifles, as well as more than 1,700 rounds of various types of ammunition.

"Even as violent crime rates have fallen this year, violence in our community remains unacceptably high. The unlawful use and possession of firearms by a few dangerous individuals continues to drive that violence. And so, we will continue to focus our efforts on identifying and prosecuting those drivers of violence," U.S. Attorney Dawn Ison said.

