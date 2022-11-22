‘Mentally unstable’ man arrested for threatening to kill FBI director Wray, Democratic congressman

A man accused of threatening to kill FBI Director Christopher Wray and a Democratic congressman from California has been arrested.

Neil Walter, of Grand Blanc, Mich., made death threats against Wray and Rep. John Garamendi, according to a federal affidavit filed Tuesday.

“Director Wray is going to die every single day multiple times a day for raping my family over and over and lying to them and myself about it I will kill you I will you I will kill you director Wray you will die I will kill you in self defense,” Walter wrote Nov. 19 in a Facebook post, according to the feds.

That wasn’t the first time Walter appeared on the radar of federal investigators.

Walter also called Garamendi on Nov. 3, even though Garamendi represents a Northern California district more than 2,000 miles west of Walter’s home in the Flint suburbs.

“John. Hey John. You’re gonna die John. You’re gonna die,” Walter said in the phone call, according to investigators.

U.S. Capitol Police began investigating Walter after the call. Six days before Walter called Garamendi’s office, Nancy Pelosi’s husband, Paul, was attacked at their home in San Francisco. The attacker was looking for Nancy, police said.

Federal investigators spoke with Walter’s parents; Walter’s father said his son had a history of “mental instability,” according to the affidavit. Walter’s mother said he underwent mental health treatment at a Florida facility, which investigators confirmed.

Walter was formally charged in the U.S. District Court for Eastern Michigan with threatening to injure another person.