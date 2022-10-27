‘Mentally unstable’ Utah man made plans to bomb a Tri-Cities school. Then he told police

A Layton, Utah, man is accused of writing out a plan in a notebook in his bedroom to bomb a Catholic school in Kennewick.

Cesar Olveda was nearly 600 miles away from St. Joseph Catholic School when he allegedly made a Instagram post threatening to bomb the school on Fourth Avenue, according to court documents.

The post also called for the FBI to “come and get me” and gave his street address where he lives with his mother.

Olveda then sent the post to Layton police about noon on Oct. 14, and it was forwarded to Kennewick police.

Facebook, which owns Instagram, also gave Layton police information showing that the post came from an internet connection owned by Olveda.

Officers spoke with his mother. She apologized for anything he might have done that day, and described him to police as being “mentally unstable.”

Hill Air Force Base agents detained Olveda and took him to Layton police.

He refused to speak with them, requesting an attorney.

A search of Olveda’s bedroom turned up a journal “detailing his intentions” to bomb St. Joe’s.

While it’s unclear why Olveda singled out the private Kennewick school, he has relatives who live in Kennewick, according to public records.

He is currently being held without bail in the Davis County, Utah, jail on charges of making a threat of terrorism.