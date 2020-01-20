Mentioning Trump and KKK in Same Sentence, Biden Condemns Hate

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Former Vice President Joe Biden paid a visit to Sunday services at Bethlehem Baptist Church, a large black congregation here, urging the crowd to fight back against hatred and condemning President Donald Trump in some of his strongest language yet for heightening racial divisions in the country.

“This president and his — the Ku Klux Klans and the rest of them, they think they’ve beaten us again. But they have no idea — we’re just coming back,” Biden told the congregation.

“I thought you could defeat hate,” he said. “But hate only hides. It never fully goes away,” he added, pointing to the outbreak of white supremacist violence in Charlottesville, Virginia, in 2017. “And they asked the president what he thought, and he said, ‘There were very fine people on both sides.’”

Referring to what he called a historic inflection point — when the police aimed fire hoses at civil rights activists in Birmingham, Alabama, during the 1960s, galvanizing more of the country behind their movement — Biden said that the country had reached a similar moment.

His remarks to the 1,300-member congregation were among the strongest condemnations of the president to date in a campaign season in which a number of leading candidates have harshly criticized the president’s posture on race and immigration.

Biden also made the comments as he seeks to position himself as the inevitable Democratic challenger to Trump. One of his main rivals in the primary race, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, has sought to more forcefully confront the former vice president, tangling with him in recent days over his record on Social Security.

On Sunday, Sanders continued that line of attack, saying in New Hampshire that “time and time again, Joe Biden has been clear in supporting cuts to Social Security.”

Sanders, for his part, has been trying to move on from his sudden rift with Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts. Asked at a separate event in New Hampshire on Sunday if gender remained an obstacle for female politicians, he responded “yes,” then quickly changed the subject to age.

“The answer’s yes, but I think everybody has their own sets of problems,” he said. “I’m 78 years of age. That’s a problem. There are a lot of people who say, ‘Well, I like Bernie, he’s a nice guy, but he’s 78 years of age.’ So we have to argue, ‘Please look at the totality of who I am.’”

In South Carolina on Sunday, Biden left his seat at one point during the joyful services to hug and shake hands with church members, joining them in hymns and applause. “It’s contagious when you’re in a black church,” he quipped during his 12-minute remarks to the congregation, to much laughter.

Biden was seated in the front pew with his sister, Valerie Biden Owens, and Rep. Terri Sewell, D-Ala., who introduced Biden and spoke about her recent endorsement of him.

He also picked up the endorsement of the Rev. Anthony A. McCallum, the congregation’s pastor, who compared him to former President Barack Obama. “Let’s get behind this soldier,” McCallum told his congregation. “Someone who could touch all people, not just a 1%, but to the common folk.”

It was the first event of a Martin Luther King’s Birthday weekend visit here in South Carolina by Biden, who is aiming to cement his support in the early primary state, where polls six weeks before the election show he is the strong front-runner, at least partly on the strength of his association with Obama.

Biden, who stayed after the service for more than an hour to talk with members of the congregation, invoked the name “Barack” twice during his remarks.

On Monday, he is expected to join seven of his 2020 Democratic rivals in a King Day rally at the state Capitol, an annual event that began 20 years ago and has become practically mandatory for Democratic presidential candidates during election years as they try to win over black voters.

Other candidates also attended church services here in Columbia on Sunday morning. The only African-American candidate remaining in the race, Deval Patrick, the former Massachusetts governor, was offering remarks at nearby Bethel African Methodist Episcopal.

Both men were expected to attend a breakfast sponsored by the Urban League on Monday morning.

Campaigning on Sunday in Tulsa, Oklahoma, the site of what is regarded as the single worst massacre of black citizens by their white counterparts in history, Michael Bloomberg, the former New York City mayor, recalled the slaughter of hundreds of African-Americans by white mobs in that city as well as in East St. Louis, Illinois; Elaine, Arkansas; and Rosewood, Florida.