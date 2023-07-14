Mentone man arrested after holding female against her will

Jul. 14—A Mentone man was arrested Tuesday in Futon County following a report of a female being held against her will in the 900 block of Monticello Road.

At 9:50 a.m., Fulton County Sheridd's Office first received a call of the incident. The female was able to escape and advised responding deputies that the man was armed with a firearm and she had also been battered by the man.

Local law enforcement responded to the address and attempted to call the man out of the residence. The man, later identified as Franklin Hibshman, 34, refused to exit the residence.

Assistance was then requested from the Indiana State Emergency Response Team. Shortly after the team's arrival, Hibshman exited the residence peacefully and was taken into custody.

Hibshman was arrested and lodged in the Fulton County Detention Center for criminal confinement (level 3 felony), domestic battery (A-misdemeanor) and also for an active warrant out of White County for battery resulting in serious bodily injury.

Assisting the Fulton County Sheriff's Office were Rochester City Police, Indiana State Police, Lutheran EMS and the Fulton County EMA.